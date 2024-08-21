Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glaucoma surgery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.73 billion in 2023 to $1.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the aging population, rising incidence of glaucoma, increased awareness and screening programs, healthcare infrastructure development, insurance coverage, and reimbursement policies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The glaucoma surgery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing global geriatric population, growing healthcare awareness, collaborative research and development initiatives, global expansion of healthcare services, and patient preferences for outpatient procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market

The growth in the prevalence of glaucoma is expected to boost the growth of the glaucoma surgery devices market. Glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that damages the optic nerve and can lead to permanent vision loss if not diagnosed and treated promptly. Glaucoma surgery devices play a major role in executing glaucoma surgery, and they have made glaucoma surgeries safer, more effective, and less invasive, which significantly contributes to the increasing demand.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the glaucoma surgery devices market include Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratorie, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Topcon Corporation, HAAG-Streit Holding AG.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the glaucoma surgery devices market. Major companies operating in the glaucoma surgery devices market are focused on the development of new and innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Drainage Systems, Laser-Based Devices, Implants, Other Products

2) By Treatment: Open-Angle, Closed-Angle

3) By Type Of Surgery: Angle Closure Glaucoma Surgery, Aqueous Shunt Surgery, Laser Surgery, Other Type Of Surgeries

4) By Application: Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

5) By End User: Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the glaucoma surgery devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the glaucoma surgery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Definition

Glaucoma surgery devices refer to various medical instruments and tools used to perform surgical procedures on the eye to treat glaucoma. The goal of surgical glaucoma treatment is to increase aqueous outflow capacity to decrease intraocular pressure. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve and can result in vision loss and blindness.

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glaucoma Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glaucoma surgery devices market size, glaucoma surgery devices market drivers and trends, glaucoma surgery devices market major players, glaucoma surgery devices competitors' revenues, glaucoma surgery devices market positioning, and glaucoma surgery devices market growth across geographies. The glaucoma surgery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

