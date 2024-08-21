LiveableCitiesX launches #IAmACityChangeMaker movement to drive urban transformation for sustainable and liveable cities

#IAmACityChangeMaker to mobilize individuals, communities and organizations to take concrete actions toward creating more sustainable and liveable urban environments Exhibition to focus on urban transformation through four specialized zones global city and development visions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- By 2050, 68% of us will call cities home, marking a critical moment in our urban evolution. Rapid urban growth presents challenges, from housing shortages to infrastructure demands that call for immediate action.LiveableCitiesX brings together the key stakeholders from the global urban transformation value chain to drive positive change from 26 - 28 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.In response to the urgent need for urban redesign amidst rapid global urbanization, LiveableCitiesX has launched the #IAmACityChangeMaker campaign, a transformative movement which calls for collective action to create sustainable, resilient and liveable communities for future generations.“The #IAmACityChangeMaker campaign is a call to action for everyone actively or passively involved in the shaping of future cities to join the movement and contribute to creating vibrant, liveable cities that improve quality of life for all and ensure sustainable urban development for future generations,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, organizers of LiveableCitiesX and Big 5 Global.At the heart of this movement is LiveableCitiesX, an event dedicated to addressing the complex challenges faced by city makers worldwide. With 56% of the world’s population now residing in cities, LiveableCitiesX turns urban global trends into opportunities for transformative change.Heijmans added: “As cities grapple with issues such as overcrowding, resource optimization, ageing populations and climate change, the need for collaboration to create sustainable, resilient and liveable cities have never been more urgent.”“Set against the backdrop of a region undergoing significant transformation and numerous opportunities for enhanced liveability, LiveableCitiesX will address unique urban challenges faced here in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia as it experiences rapid urbanization, necessitating sustainable and equitable development practices, with the event being held in Dubai.”The exhibition will showcase services and solutions for urban transformation across four specialized zones. The global city visions & investment hub will feature government entities, urban developers and consultancies. The infrastructure innovation hub will highlight technologies, smart city solutions, transportation and urban mobility. The sustainable urban living zone will focus on green and sustainable building, public spaces and landscapes and circular cities. The everything architecture zone will present architecture firms, interior design and landscape design studios.Thought leaders share global perspectives at LiveableCitiesX SummitWith cities generating 80% of global GDP, LiveableCitiesX emphasizes the importance of collective efforts in driving this transformation. Featuring a comprehensive two-day program, the LiveableCitiesX Summit will bring global perspectives through real-world city case studies, themed networking opportunities and practical talks.Key stakeholders including governments, investors, academics, planners, developers, designers, businesses, and tech innovators will discuss pressing topics such as: partnering for national vision implementation through agile governance and foreign direct investment, community collaboration on urban resilience, adapting and evolving cities in the fight against climate change, among others.Headlining the summit are esteemed speakers, including Dr Anas Bataw, Technology Advisor, United Nations; Matthew Tribe, Managing Director, Planning & Design, AtkinsRéalis; Andy Palanisamy, Board Advisory - Technology and Smart Cities, OBSESSION and Mahesh Ramanujam, President, Global Net Zero Network.The summit will also feature H.E. Sana Mohamed Suhail Ali Hassan, Director General, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). Mrs. Suhail leads a team tasked with developing policies and laws, informing decision-making through research and transforming behaviour by focusing on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, and Education and Early Care.Alsaleh Sugati, Director of Advanced Analytics and Research, Quality of Life Program (QOL), who will be speaking at the summit stressed: "Architectural design, research and innovative design thinking are foundational in developing and implementing solutions that significantly enhance the quality of life in cities of the future. In Saudi Arabia, under Vision 2030, we are committed to creating cities that not only meet the needs of today but are resilient and adaptable for future generations. Through strategic planning and cutting-edge analytics, we are ensuring that our urban environments are sustainable, inclusive and vibrant places where communities can thrive.”Commenting on the movement and the event, Gil Penalosa, Founder of 8 80 Cities and #CitiesforEveryone, and an Advisory Board Member of LiveableCitiesX Summit, emphasized the need for inclusive urban design: “We need to create radically different cities where people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can live healthier and happier. We need to stop building cities as if everybody was 30-year-old and athletic.”Supporting the campaign and highlighting the timely occurrence of LiveableCitiesX, fellow Advisory Board member, Farah Naz, Author and Director of ESG & Innovation Buildings & Places - Middle East & Africa at AECOM, said: “We need more summits and platforms where industry experts, future leaders and the youth can exchange knowledge. LiveableCitiesX event is fantastic because it facilitates this essential knowledge and idea exchange, creating a cross-pollination of ideas.”Running from 26 – 28 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, LiveableCitiesX will be co-located with GeoWorld and Future FM, bringing together over 15,000 visitors, more than 200 exhibitors, over 500 delegates and 50 speakers. Join the #IAmACityChangemaker campaign: https://www.liveablecitiesx.com/lp/iamacitychangemaker/ For media queries, contact:Ranju Warrier, Head of Communications – Construction, dmg eventsranjuwarrier@dmgevents.comAbout LiveableCitiesXTaking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 26 - 28 November 2024, LiveableCitiesX drives urban change, attracting governments, master developers, investors, academics, planners, designers, businesses and technology innovators on a global scale to tap into master planning opportunities and highlight the latest technologies that are reshaping cities worldwide. The event will be a must-attend event for business expansion, investment and sustainable urbanisation.Organized by dmg events, the inaugural LiveableCitiesX event is co-located with GeoWorld, an event set to transform industries with geospatial excellence and Future FM, an event redefining facilities management.The events are free-to-attend for industry professionals. For more information on LiveableCitiesX, visit http://www.liveablecitiesx.com About dmg eventsdmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 30+ countries and organising more than 100+ events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organise events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors.To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com . Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk ).

