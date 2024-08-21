Global Endodontics Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The endodontics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global endodontics market has shown robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $1.5 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the prevalence of dental disorders, the rise in dental tourism, increased patient awareness and education, dental insurance coverage, and strategic collaborations and partnerships within the industry. Despite challenges, the market is projected to reach $1.97 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in dental healthcare infrastructure.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Fuels Market Growth

The growing incidence of dental disorders is expected to significantly drive the endodontics market. Endodontic procedures, which focus on diagnosing and treating issues related to dental pulp, are becoming increasingly essential due to the rising number of oral health issues. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), approximately 54,540 new cases of oropharyngeal cancer were anticipated in the USA in 2023, with oral cancer cases significantly higher among men. The growing burden of these dental disorders highlights the importance of endodontic treatments and is a key driver of market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the endodontics market include Coltene Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Septodont Ltd., among others. These companies are focusing on technological innovation to enhance their market positions. For example, Sonendo Inc. introduced its CleanFlow technology in April 2022, designed to improve both doctor and patient experiences by offering a less intrusive alternative to traditional root canal therapy. This innovation reflects the industry's trend towards advancing endodontic technologies to meet growing patient demand for more comfortable and effective treatments.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Forward

Technological integration is a major trend in the endodontics market, with advancements such as minimally invasive techniques, improved imaging technologies, and regenerative endodontics gaining popularity. The development of these technologies is expected to enhance treatment outcomes and expand the market's reach, particularly in emerging regions where dental healthcare infrastructure is rapidly developing.

Segments:

• Product Type: Instruments, Consumables

• Treatment Type: Root Canal Treatment, Endodontic Retreatment, Endodontic Surgery, Traumatic Dental Injuries, Dental Implants

• End Users: Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the endodontics market in 2023, driven by a well-established dental healthcare system and high awareness of oral health. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient awareness, and rising disposable incomes in countries such as China and India.

Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endodontics market size, endodontics market drivers and trends, endodontics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The endodontics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

