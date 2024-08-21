Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The electronic drug delivery systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic drug delivery systems market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $10.54 billion in 2023 to $11.45 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, an aging population, patient preference for non-invasive delivery methods, and advancements in clinical validation and healthcare cost containment. The market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.12 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.9%, driven by increasing drug personalization, rising global healthcare expenditure, a patient-centric healthcare approach, the emergence of targeted therapies, a supportive regulatory environment, and advancements in remote patient monitoring.

Growing Healthcare Investment Fuels Market Expansion

The expansion of the electronic drug delivery systems market is significantly propelled by growing investment in healthcare facilities. These investments involve the financial commitment to acquiring, developing, upgrading, or maintaining the necessary infrastructure, equipment, technology, and resources required for healthcare service provision. Such investments in electronic drug delivery systems offer valuable data on medication administration, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions, identify trends, and optimize treatment plans based on real-time patient responses. For instance, Russia’s federal project on modernizing primary healthcare plans to spend 88.8 billion rubles ($910 million) in 2023 and 550 billion rubles ($5.7 billion) from 2023 to 2025, as reported by The Moscow Times. This growing investment in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the growth of the electronic drug delivery systems market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the electronic drug delivery systems market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10734&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the electronic drug delivery systems market include Gerresheimer AG, Amgen Inc., Medtronic PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Insulet Corporation, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, and Tandem Diabetes Care, among others. These companies are focusing on innovation and the development of technologically advanced, minimally invasive drug delivery systems to maintain their market positions. For example, in March 2022, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, introduced EUDRATEC SoluFlow, a new microparticle technology aimed at enhancing the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients in oral drug products. This technology is part of the company’s oral drug delivery solutions for treating diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and diabetes.

Segments:

• By Type: Electronic Infusion Pumps, Electronic Injection Pens, Electronic Auto-Injectors, Electronic Inhalers, Electronic Capsules, Other Types

• By Component: Sensors, Wireless Communicator And Antennas, Micro Pumps And Flow Regulators, Drug Reservoir, Microcontroller, Other Components

• By System Type: Battery-Powered Systems, Rechargeable Systems

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Application: Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Respiratory Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the electronic drug delivery systems market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across various regions.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-global-market-report

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electronic drug delivery systems market size, electronic drug delivery systems market drivers and trends, electronic drug delivery systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electronic drug delivery systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

