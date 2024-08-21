Diquat Dibromide Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Diquat Dibromide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diquat dibromide market has demonstrated robust growth, increasing from $7.23 billion in 2023 to $7.8 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth is attributed to various factors including global agricultural trends, advancements in research and development, environmental concerns, improvements in crop yield and quality, and evolving pest control practices. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand to $9.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. This forecasted growth is driven by rising demand for crop protection, innovative market expansion strategies, emerging weed resistance issues, and ongoing research and development efforts.

Rising Soil Contamination Drives Market Expansion

The increase in soil contamination is a significant driver for the diquat dibromide market. Soil contamination, characterized by the presence of pollutants that impair soil functions, has led to greater reliance on diquat dibromide for effective harvesting and aquatic weed control. According to the European Environment Agency, approximately 40% of the global population is affected by soil deterioration, with substantial remediation costs projected. This growing concern over soil health is expected to boost market growth, as diquat dibromide helps manage contaminated soil and control aquatic weeds.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the diquat dibromide market include Corteva Agriscience Inc., Coromandel International Limited, EverGrow Group, BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer CropScience SE, and several others. These companies are focusing on product innovations to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in June 2022, Ihara launched DORAI MAX, a new herbicide combining diquat dibromide with amicarbazone. This product offers quick and efficient action, reduces harvest losses, and minimizes fuel usage. Such innovations underscore the industry's commitment to enhancing crop protection and operational efficiency.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are shaping the diquat dibromide market, including its use in aquatic environments, urban landscaping, and the demand for non-residual herbicides. There is also a growing focus on fast-action herbicides and resistance management strategies. These trends reflect the market's adaptation to new challenges and opportunities in crop protection and environmental management.

Market Segmentation

The diquat dibromide market is segmented as follows:

1.By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based

2.By Corn Type: Corn, Wheat, Cotton, Soybean

3.By Form: Crystalline, Liquid

4.By End-User: Water Treatment, Agriculture, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest market for diquat dibromide in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This region's rapid agricultural development and increasing adoption of advanced agricultural practices are driving its significant growth in the diquat dibromide market.

