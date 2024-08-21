Global Glycinates Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Glycinates Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Glycinates Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glycinates market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in demand in food supplements, nutritional fortification trend, expanding pharmaceutical industry, rise in cosmetics and personal care demand, animal feed applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The glycinates market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued nutraceutical trends, advancements in cosmetic formulations, expansion of pharmaceutical applications, focus on sustainable ingredients, livestock production growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Glycinates Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10854&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Glycinates Market

Rising demands for nutritional supplements are expected to propel the growth of the glycinates market going forward. Nutritional supplements refer to products meant to enhance the diet. Dietary supplements can be any vitamin, mineral, herbal remedy, or other ingestible preparation added to the diet to promote health. Ingestion of supplements helps to ensure people receive the necessary amounts of important nutrients and to maintain or improve their health. Glycinates are used as supplements that can boost health in various ways.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glycinates-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the glycinates market include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Clariant AG, Albion Laboratories, Aditya Chemicals, Pancosma SA, Dunstan Nutrition.

Major companies operating in the glycinates market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as glycinate surfactants. Glycinate surfactants typically refer to a class of surfactants known as amino acid-based surfactants.

Segments:

1) By Type: Magnesium Glycinate, Calcium Glycinate, Zinc Glycinate, Iron Glycinate, Copper Glycinate, Manganese Glycinate, Sodium Glycinate

2) By Structure: Fluid, Powder, Other structures

3) By Application: Food Source, Drinks, Nutraceuticals, Creature Feed, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global glycinates market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the glycinates market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Glycinates Market Definition

Glycinates refer to the conjugate base of glycine, made up of an alpha-amino acid anion that forms when the carboxy group is deprotonated. Glycinates are used as a mineral supplement to prevent and treat low levels of magnesium in the blood. Glycinates have a better bioavailability than other compounds, hence they are also frequently utilized in animal feed.

Glycinates Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glycinates Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glycinates market size, glycinates market drivers and trends, glycinates market major players, glycinates competitors' revenues, glycinates market positioning, and glycinates market growth across geographies. The glycinates market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Swine Feed Minerals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swine%c2%a0feed-minerals-global-market-report

Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vitamin-and-mineral-supplement-global-market-report

General Minerals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-minerals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.