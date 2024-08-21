Global Gluten Feed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gluten feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.15 billion in 2023 to $1.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of the ethanol industry, utilization of by-products from milling industry, efficient use of feed resources, cost-effectiveness of gluten feed, high nutritional value.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gluten feed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global increase in meat consumption, alternative protein source in animal diets, expansion of the biofuel industry, focus on sustainable animal agriculture, integration of gluten feed in ruminant diets.

Growth Driver Of The Gluten Feed Market

The increasing consumption of meat and dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the gluten-feed market going forward. Meat products refer to products that are obtained or formed from animal tissues and used as food, served after cooking, or with the addition of condiments and seasonings. Dairy products or milk products refer to food products obtained or formed from the milk of cows, water buffalo, goats, and ewes. Gluten-rich foods form an essential part of animal diets in the meat and dairy industries, as they supply nutrients needed for high milk production in the dairy industry and provide high protein and other nutrients for strong muscles in animals in the meat industry.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gluten feed market include Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Bunge Ltd., Grain Processing Corporation.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the gluten feed market. Major companies operating in the gluten feed market are focused on developing new solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Source: Wheat, Corn, Barley, Rye, Maize, Other Sources

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Equine, Pet Animals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the gluten feed market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global gluten feed market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the gluten feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Gluten Feed Market Definition

Gluten feed refers to a by-product of the production of wheat, corn, barley, rye, maize starch and its syrup. It is a medium-protein diet that has a level of total digestible nutrients which is close to the amount of barley.

Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gluten feed market size, gluten feed market drivers and trends, gluten feed market major players, gluten feed competitors' revenues, gluten feed market positioning, and gluten feed market growth across geographies. The gluten feed market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

