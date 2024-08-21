Soya Lankastar by Mania Carta Wins Silver in A' 3D Awards

Soya Lankastar

Mania Carta's Captivating Digital Art Piece Recognized for Excellence in Computer Graphics Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of computer graphics design, has announced Soya Lankastar by Mania Carta as a Silver Award winner in the Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Mania Carta's digital art piece within the competitive computer graphics industry.Soya Lankastar's Silver A' Design Award win is significant for both Mania Carta and the computer graphics community. This recognition showcases the design's alignment with industry standards and best practices, while also highlighting its unique features and benefits. The award serves as a testament to Mania Carta's commitment to pushing the boundaries of computer graphics design and delivering exceptional visual experiences to users and stakeholders alike.Soya Lankastar stands out for its captivating dark design that seamlessly blends elements of Persian culture with fantasy and mystery. The intricate details, such as the crescent symbol on the dark hood and the ornamental necklace inspired by church window designs, add depth and intrigue to the witch character. The dragon biting her ears further enhances the dark fantasy aesthetic, creating a truly unique and visually striking design.This Silver A' Design Award recognition has the potential to inspire future projects and directions for Mania Carta, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of dark fantasy character design. It serves as a motivating force for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in computer graphics, 3D modeling, texturing, and rendering.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mania CartaMania Carta, a talented artist from Japan with 20 years of experience in various CG production content, is the creative force behind Sandstorm. With a focus on giving soul to her characters, Mania Carta immerses herself in creating unique works that range from fantasy to real characters. Her expertise spans concept art, character design, environment, mecha, game arts, manga, anime, real-time cinematics, and more.About SandstormSandstorm is a triple-A character, virtual human, and animation studio production outsourcing company based in Tokyo, Japan. Specializing in high-end characters using the latest technology, Sandstorm provides top-quality game development and character production services to clients worldwide. With a team of specialists in character design, game design, and other fields, Sandstorm utilizes cutting-edge tools like Blender, Unreal Engine, and a wide range of industry-standard software to deliver exceptional results.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact on the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by showcasing pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential and expert jury panel, the competition celebrates remarkable achievements and drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that benefit society as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

