Global GDPR Services Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GDPR services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.03 billion in 2023 to $3.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of data privacy, global impact of GDPR compliance, complexity of data processing operations, penalties and legal consequences, increasing data breaches and cyber threats.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The GDPR services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolution of data privacy regulations, increased focus on individual rights, expanding scope of personal data, globalization of data protection concerns, rising importance of data ethics.

Growth Driver Of The GDPR Services Market

The growing number of data breaches is expected to propel the growth of the GDPR services market going forward. A data breach occurs when data is stolen or taken from a computer system without the owner's knowledge or authority. It can happen through several methods, including hacking, phishing, malware, or the actual theft of devices storing sensitive information. GDPR services can assist organizations in managing data breaches in a timely and effective manner, minimizing any harm to individuals and the organization's reputation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the GDPR services market include The International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, SAP SE, Capgemini SE.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the GDPR services market. Companies operating in the GDPR services market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

GDPR Services Market Segments:

1) By Offering: Solutions, Services

2) By Type Of Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises

4) By End-User Industry: BFSI, Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegment: Data Management, API Management

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the GDPR services market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global GDPR services market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the GDPR services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

GDPR Services Market Definition

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) services are a set of services designed to assist organizations in complying with the general data protection regulation (GDPR), which is a set of data protection legislation in the European Union (EU) aimed at protecting individuals' privacy and personal data.

GDPR Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The GDPR Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on GDPR services market size, GDPR services market drivers and trends, GDPR services market major players, GDPR services competitors' revenues, GDPR services market positioning, and GDPR services market growth across geographies. The GDPR services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

