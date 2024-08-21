PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Bong Go advocates for more job opportunities for the poor, as his Malasakit Team provides aid to labor sector in Lumban, Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through his Malasakit Team, provided support and assistance to displaced workers in Lumban, Laguna, on Monday, August 19, underscoring the necessity for increased government interventions to address joblessness in poor communities. In a video message, Go, also an adopted son of CALABARZON, reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for further initiatives to help uplift the lives of Filipinos. He highlighted the need for sustainable employment solutions and continued support to improve the socio-economic conditions of affected communities leaving no one behind towards recovery. Go filed several measures to support and protect workers' rights. These include SBN 420, which seeks to provide support to workers facing crises in rural areas with limited employment prospects. The proposed legislation seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households by establishing the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). To alleviate the financial strain on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 across the country. In coordination with Mayor Rolando Ubatay and Vice Mayor Belen Raga, Go's Malasakit Team assisted 134 displaced workers gathered at Agarao Gym. The beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. The senator then expressed his gratitude to the DOLE for their support through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The beneficiaries in attendance were qualified for the program and received orientation on its benefits and requirements. "Alam ko po na hindi madali ang mawalan ng hanapbuhay, lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Kaya naman, patuloy po akong magpupunyagi na maghanap ng mga solusyon upang maibsan ang hirap na inyong nararanasan. Isa na dito ang pagtutok natin sa mga programa ng pamahalaan na naglalayong magbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho, tulad ng TUPAD o Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program ng DOLE," said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit. In addition, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the public to utilize the Malasakit Centers at the Laguna Provincial Hospital in Sta. Cruz and at the San Pablo City General Hospital for their health and medical needs. Initiated by Go after he witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos, the center is a one-stop shop where poor and indigent patients can conveniently avail of medical assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The 166 established Malasakit Centers have so far benefited more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463. "Muli, maraming salamat sa inyong pagtitiyaga at tiwala. Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, asahan po ninyo na ang inyong lingkod ay patuloy na magsusumikap para sa ikabubuti ng ating bayan. Sama-sama po tayong babangon at haharapin ang mga hamon ng buhay," he encouraged.

