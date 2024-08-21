PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Cayetano challenges PhilHealth: Fulfill and fast-track 'zero billing' commitment Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday urged PhilHealth to stay true to its 2015 vision of 'zero billing' and expedite efforts to provide more Filipino patients with the medical care they need. This call to action followed the Senate Committee on Health and Demography's public hearing on August 20, 2024 which tackled the agency's transfer of its excess funds to the Bureau of Treasury as well as updates on various health initiatives, including the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act and the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan 2020-2040. "Ang vision pa rin ba natin ay dumating tayo sa 'zero billing' na totoo?" Cayetano asked after citing cases in which patients are still unable to leave hospitals due to unpaid medical bills. The senator argued that PhilHealth's 2015 vision of 'zero billing' has somewhat "reversed," with more patients relying on the Medical Assistance for Indigent Program (MAIP) of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for medical support. "When I look at the 2025 budget, hindi ganoon ang takbo. Pataas pa rin ang [demand sa] MAIP, mas dependent pa rin ang mga tao sa PSCO," he said. "Let's stop using 'zero billing' kasi nalilito ang tao. Parang false promise," he added. Cayetano pointed out that many patients are still denied hospital care due to financial status, asking if PhilHealth is ready to lead a billing system overhaul similar to that of the United States. "Is PhilHealth in a position to revolutionize the billing system of our hospitals? Kasi ang pangit sa US, sobrang tumaas na y'ung health care. Pero ang maganda sa kanila, pupunta ka sa ospital nang wala kang inaalala, pangalan mo lang dala mo tapos ibi-bill ka nila. Sa atin kasi tinitingnan pa rin kung ano ang suot mo, kung may dala ka, kung may pambayad ka," he said. Committed to improving the healthcare system and ensuring public access to medical services, Cayetano urged the DOH and PhilHealth to stay committed to the 'zero billing' vision and called for a reliable timeframe to achieve it. "Kung hindi na iyon ang vision, ano na ang magiging itsura ng healthcare system natin whether rural or highly-urbanized areas? How long does the DOH and PhilHealth need to put this vision on track?" he said. "In the end, iyon ang gusto ng mga tao, kung next year will it be a little bit better," he added. Cayetano emphasized that many Filipinos rely on PhilHealth and urged the agency to be transparent about what it can deliver and seek government support where needed. "Let's make it clear sa mga tao kung ano ang kaya nating maibigay at ano ang kailangan ninyo para maibigay natin sa kanila ang mga iyon," he said. Hamon ni Cayetano sa PhilHealth: Tuparin at pabilisin ang pangakong 'zero billing' Hinamon ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes and PhilHealth na maging totoo sa kanilang 2015 vision na 'zero billing' at bilisan ang pagpapatupad nito upang makapagbigay ng medikal na tulong sa maraming Pilipinong pasyente. Nanawagan si Cayetano sa public hearing ng Senate Committee on Health and Demography nitong August 20, 2024 kung saan tinalakay ang paglipat ng excess funds nito sa Bureau of Treasury pati na rin ang implementasyon ng Malasakit Centers Act at ng Philippine Health Facility Development Plan 2020-2040. "Ang vision pa rin ba natin ay dumating tayo sa 'zero billing' na totoo?" tanong niya matapos sabihing patuloy pa rin ang mga kaso kung saan hindi makalabas ng ospital ang mga pasyente dahil sa hindi mabayarang medical bills. Binigyang diin ng senador na mukhang na-"reverse" na ang 2015 vision na 'zero billing' ng PhilHealth dahil marami pa ring pasyente ang umaasa sa Medical Assistance for Indigent Program (MAIP) ng Department of Health (DOH) at sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) para sa medical support. "When I look at the 2025 budget, hindi ganoon ang takbo. Pataas pa rin ang [demand sa] MAIP, mas dependent pa rin ang mga tao sa PSCO," wika niya. "Let's stop using 'zero billing' kasi nalilito ang tao. Parang false promise," dagdag niya. Pinunto rin ni Cayetano na marami pa ring pasyente ang tinatanggihan ng mga ospital dahil sa kanilang financial status, at tinanong ang PhilHealth kung kaya ba nitong magsagawa ng billing system overhaul katulad ng sa Estados Unidos. "Is PhilHealth in a position to revolutionize the billing system of our hospitals? Kasi ang pangit sa US, sobrang tumaas na y'ung health care. Pero ang maganda sa kanila, pupunta ka sa ospital nang wala kang inaalala, pangalan mo lang dala mo tapos ibi-bill ka nila. Sa atin kasi tinitingnan pa rin kung ano ang suot mo, kung may dala ka, kung may pambayad ka," wika niya. Sa kanyang pagsiguro na magkaroon ng mas maayos na healthcare system at public access sa medical services ang mga Pilipino, hinikayat ni Cayetano ang DOH at PhilHealth na manatiling committed sa 'zero billing' vision nito at magkaroon ng reliable na timeframe upang makamit ito. "Kung hindi na iyon ang vision, ano na ang magiging itsura ng healthcare system natin whether rural or highly-urbanized areas? How long does the DOH and PhilHealth need to put this vision on track?" wika niya. "In the end, iyon ang gusto ng mga tao, kung next year will it be a little bit better," dagdag niya. Dahil maraming Pilipino ang umaasa sa PhilHealth, hinikayat ni Cayetano ang PhilHealth na maging totoo sa kanilang pangako sa publiko at makipagtulungan sa gobyerno sa kanilang pangangailangan. "Let's make it clear sa mga tao kung ano ang kaya nating maibigay at ano ang kailangan ninyo para maibigay natin sa kanila ang mga iyon," wika niya.

