PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 "Ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipino lalo na ang mahihirap,"--Bong Go brings support to various needy sectors in Meycauayan City, Bulacan In his continued advocacy to help the poor and most vulnerable sectors of society, on Monday, August 19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally aided various impoverished residents recently affected by Typhoon Carina in Meycauayan City, Bulacan. These included members of the LGBTQIA+ sector and Job Order employees and community leaders. "Nabalitaan ko po na nabahaan kayo. Kaya po kami nandito ay para matulong sa abot ng aming makakaya at makapag-iwan ng konting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," Go said. "Mahirap po ang mabahaan, masunugan, maging biktima ng bagyo. Ang gamit po ay nabibili 'yan ng pera, kikitain 'yan. Pero ang pera ay hindi makakabili ng buhay dahil a lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag ingat po tayo at pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon," he added. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential items, including food packs, snacks, shirts, masks, and vitamins to a first batch of 1,936 beneficiaries. Some beneficiaries also received basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, mobile phones, shoes, bicycles, and a watch. The local government, led by Mayor Henry Villarica, and in partnership with Go, extended financial support to the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged his fellow public officials present including Congresswoman Linabelle Villarica, Vice Mayor Josefina Violago, Board Member Willie Villarica, and the local councilors, among others. Congresswoman Villarica extended her appreciation to the Senator. "Nagpapasalamat po tayo...ikinagagalak ko po at ikinararangal na i-welcome ang ating mahal na Senator Bong Go. Maraming salamat at nabigyan ninyo po kami ng tulong...80% po sa amin ang lumubog, pati bahay po namin, lubog na lubog," she expressed. Moreover, Mayor Villarica also thanked the Senator for his support to the city and expressed intent to declare him as an adopted son of Meycauayan, saying, "Maraming salamat po, Senator Bong go dahil napakarami po ninyong biyaya na ibinigay sa Lungsod ng Meycauayan. Nung panahon ng pandemic, madami pong binibigyan ng tulong at several times, pinadalhan niyo po kami." As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Go urged the residents to take advantage of the medical assistance available for indigent patients offered by the Malasakit Centers at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, Ospital ng San Jose del Monte, and Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Bocaue. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, he supported various projects in the city, including the Construction of the 4-Storey Multi-Purpose Building in Barangay Saluysoy, the Purchase and Installation of Barangay Electrification of Street Lighting, Construction and Completion of Bamboo Eco-Park located at Barangay Pajo, and the Establishment of Ospital ng Meycauayan, among others. "Ang paalala ko lang po sa inyo ay ituring ninyo po ako na parang inyong kapitbahay. Kung ano po ang sinasakyan ninyo, ganon din po ako. Kung ano po ang kinakain ninyo, pareho po tayo. Wala po akong kaarte-arte sa katawan," said Go. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," ended Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

