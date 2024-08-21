My DCMA: Donald Pope, quality assurance specialist

FORT WORTH, Texas –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Donald Pope shares his story.

My name is Donald Pope, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance specialist at DCMA Lockheed Martin Fort Worth, Texas, for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

My job duties include performing process evaluations, delivery product evaluations and final inspections in manufacturing of the three variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. One of the great things about working at my location includes seeing the final build of the F-35 and rollout to the next stage called “paint and finish.” In that stage, the aircraft receive their coatings, designation markings, and emblems of the designated commands and units.

As I watch pilots take their first flight of each aircraft roaring into the sky above the plant facility, it is a testament to our fulfilment that we, at DCMA, are a part of every aircraft build. Everyone in my department works well as a cohesive team. We share ideas, skills and knowledge to enable all of us to do our job better. In addition, the opportunities are boundless for personal growth and to relocate to other DCMA locations around the world.

I have been a part of the DCMA team for a year. I like working at DCMA because I enjoy working in aviation after serving in the Navy. As a Navy retired maintenance control chief with 24 years of naval aviation experience, I recognize how important it is to focus on quality maintenance for the aircraft and the safety of the crew. While in the Navy, I managed flight and maintenance operations, which enabled pilots and the aircrew to maintain their proficiencies for command readiness to meet operational commitments.

DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because they depend on us to make sure they can do their jobs right and make it home. Without direct oversight of suppliers and manufacturers, there is an increased risk that our warfighters will not get a working product. Over the years, DCMA has made great strides in adopting updated quality management practices. We have embraced updates to data management to maintain a high level of quality oversight, even as we experience challenging budget constraints.

My future career goals are to continue to become a vital member of the DCMA team. I want to learn from my team and expound my knowledge and become more proficient in my career field. I want to become an indispensable member of the DCMA team by becoming an expert quality assurance specialist. I want to share my knowledge with our new employees so they can also become vital members of the agency. As I gain more experience, I hope to explore other opportunities within the agency by applying for various positions that interest me.

My favorite hobbies include riding my bicycle, attending car shows, and spending time with my family and friends at barbecues. Something unique about me is that I enjoy learning. Since I have been with the agency a short time, I am eager to learn from my teammates’ experiences and apply these skills to enhance my knowledge so that our team can focus on supporting our nation’s warfighters.