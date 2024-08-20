S. 3738, Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2024

S. 3738 would authorize the appropriation of $500 million annually for fiscal years 2027 through 2031 for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The initiative was authorized by the Congress in 2010 to restore fish habitats and mitigate environmental degradation in the Great Lakes system, which consists of the five Great Lakes and all the rivers, lakes, and streams within the drainage basin. The basin extends to two Canadian provinces and eight U.S. states.

