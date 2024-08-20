Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,492 in the last 365 days.

S. 3738, Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2024

S. 3738 would authorize the appropriation of $500 million annually for fiscal years 2027 through 2031 for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The initiative was authorized by the Congress in 2010 to restore fish habitats and mitigate environmental degradation in the Great Lakes system, which consists of the five Great Lakes and all the rivers, lakes, and streams within the drainage basin. The basin extends to two Canadian provinces and eight U.S. states.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

S. 3738, Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more