netnumber Launches Global AWS Cloud Core Architecture Environment To Amplify Geographical Reach, Speed and Resiliency

Patent-Pending Operational Architecture Reduces Friction for Global Organizations Seeking to Improve and Fortify Access to Accurate, Real-Time Phone Number Data

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- netnumber, a global leader in Number Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) solutions, is proud to announce a significant innovation in its service delivery. Now leveraging a significantly expanded global Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud architecture, netnumber customers can expect more expansive worldwide access to vital data-based intelligence services — as well as added redundancy for enhanced reliability.This expansive, patent-pending, low-latency core is intelligently coupled with a regional access network architecture, resulting in a powerful, high-availability, far-reaching accessibility fabric that is unique to the market.With this augmented architecture, netnumber services can now be directly accessed via endpoints anywhere in the AWS global cloud footprint, including Singapore, Germany, and the United Kingdom, alongside additional strategic access points in North America. Customers benefit from unparalleled service performance delivered by netnumber’s telecom-grade platform — a global network optimized for high throughput and low latency — and from diverse endpoints that ensure maximum reliability and best-in-class latency.Accurate, real-time, up-to-date and normalized phone number intelligence data is a critical tool for MNOs, MVNOs, financial institutions and enterprises looking to build trust and increase innovation in their mobile ecosystems. From supporting number visibility and validation practices that create added security against sophisticated fraud to empowering 10DLC A2P campaigns and RCS routing, netnumber’s industry-leading NIaaS services form the foundation of today’s advanced communications capabilities. With this announcement, the company underscores its commitment to industry stewardship by significantly expanding, streamlining and fortifying customers’ ability to reliably leverage this data on a global scale.“Data is only as powerful as anyone’s ability to access it and implement it, and it’s for that reason we’re very excited to share this news,” says Steve Legge, President and CEO of netnumber. “This global cloud architecture takes the substantial existing value of our phone number intelligence data and makes it even more powerfully available, unlocking new levels of reliability and performance for customers as they strengthen their anti-fraud processes, add new innovative services or master complex routing scenarios for their own operational success. Our global endpoints, which can now truly be anywhere on our comprehensive AWS cloud fabric, empower our customers to make their connections more resilient while allowing us to reduce latency and improve the efficiency of our services.”This optimization comes after the company’s recent announcement about an industry-first breed of communications solution : NIaaS. Together, these recent developments shape the larger story about the importance of being able to effectively leverage real-time data-based insights at scale as global organizations face added pressure from increasing mobile complexity and evolving fraud attempts. netnumber, in addition to continuing to expand the applications of its industry-leading phone number intelligence, remains at the forefront of proactive innovation and stewardship, offering customers the necessary tools to build the future of protected, powerful communications.To learn more about netnumber’s full suite of data services, visit www.netnumber.com About netnumber:netnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine’s prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.

