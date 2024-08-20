Submit Release
BC Transit services expand in the Fraser Valley

CANADA, August 20 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion in 36 systems around the province.

Service expansion:

Central Fraser Valley Conventional:

  • Sunday service improvements on routes 31, 32, 33 and 34.
  • Additional hours for on-time performance issues and service reliability.
  • Introduction of service to Silver Creek Industrial Park.
  • This will introduce 2,350 additional hours beginning September 2024.
  • Weekday peak-frequency improvements on Route 1 and Route 2 beginning in January 2025.

Central Fraser Valley Custom:

  • Custom handyDART expansion to provide Sunday and holiday service.

Fraser Valley Express:

  • Introduction of 2,600 additional hours and three new heavy-duty vehicles that will support two additional in-service trips from September 2024.

