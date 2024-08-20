BC Transit services expand in the Fraser Valley
CANADA, August 20 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is committing approximately $29 million for new BC Transit system expansion in 36 systems around the province.
Service expansion:
Central Fraser Valley Conventional:
- Sunday service improvements on routes 31, 32, 33 and 34.
- Additional hours for on-time performance issues and service reliability.
- Introduction of service to Silver Creek Industrial Park.
- This will introduce 2,350 additional hours beginning September 2024.
- Weekday peak-frequency improvements on Route 1 and Route 2 beginning in January 2025.
Central Fraser Valley Custom:
- Custom handyDART expansion to provide Sunday and holiday service.
Fraser Valley Express:
- Introduction of 2,600 additional hours and three new heavy-duty vehicles that will support two additional in-service trips from September 2024.