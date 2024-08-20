NOW HIRING! Special Agent/Forensic Scientist, Forensic Technician, and Business Tech Support-Intermediate

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT – FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Forensic Biology Unit

Jackson Laboratory – Madison County

2 Vacancies

Summary:

Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry OR other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry. A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 60617. This position will remain posted from August 20 – August 26, 2024 for five business days.

FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

TBI Jackson Laboratory

Madison County

1 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

Monthly Salary: $4,017 – $6,039

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 60616. This position will remain posted from August 20, 2024- August 26, 2024 for five (5) business days.

BUSINESS TECH SUPPORT – INTERMEDIATE

Knoxville Field Office

Knox County

1 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Learns the technical and business functions of program areas in order to provide hardware and software technical support. Completes all assigned incident and service requests within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) determined for the request type. Uses the Incident Management System to provide status of incident and service requests. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and IT Manager to obtain quotes from vendors and prepare Requests for Purchases (RFPs). Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and IT Manager to maintain hardware inventory, including peripheral devices, as hardware is added, reassigned, or surplused. Responsible for deployment of new hardware, including scheduling, delivery, setup, installation, and user training. Responsible for surplusing all outdated hardware, including destruction of hard drives and removal of equipment. Works with Business Tech Support-Advanced and IT Manager to obtain approval, schedule visits, and travel to TBI field offices to provide information updates and/or address technical issues.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and experience requirements and substitutions are listed in Edison: Navbar>HCM>Self-Service>Recruiting>TN Job Class Specs

Monthly Salary: $4,517 – $6,758

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 60616. This position will remain posted from August 20, 2024- August 26, 2024 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.