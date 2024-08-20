Transportation Commission awards almost $12.5 million in contracts in August

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $12.5 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Aug. 15 regular business meeting.

Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded a $5.71 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, chip seal and traffic control on approximately 5.7 miles of US Highway 26 near Riverton in Fremont County. The contracted completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

S & S Builders LLC, based out of Gillette, was awarded a $2.45 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control and asphalt paving work at various locations within Campbell, Crook and Johnson Counties. The contracted completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

The commission awarded Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. a $712,963 bid for an Americans with Disabilities Act upgrade project involving sidewalk work, curb and gutter work, electrical work, concrete paving, traffic control, signage, pavement striping and aggregate surfacing work at various locations within the town of Kemmerer in Lincoln County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

The projects above are all primarily funded with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, the commission awarded a nearly $2.81 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC for a road realignment project involving asphalt paving, grading, aggregate surfacing, traffic control, stormwater drainage, fencing and chip seal on approximately 0.7 mile on County Road 126/Strawberry Creek Road in Lincoln County. The contracted completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Also funded primarily with state dollars, Oftedal Construction was awarded an $809,268 bid for damage repair projects involving traffic control, aggregate surfacing, grading, structure work, stormwater drainage, asphalt paving and guardrail work on US Highway 16 at mile marker 86.08 near the city of Buffalo in Johnson County. The contract completion date is May 16, 2025.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.