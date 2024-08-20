Berlin Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3005478

TROOPER: Trooper Bohnyak

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 at 2357 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI; Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Brian Watson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks in Middlesex. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Brian Watson of East Montpelier. Watson showed signs of impairment, and troopers arrested him for suspicion of DUI. While taking Watson into custody, he resisted arrest. Watson was subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 5th at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/05/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached