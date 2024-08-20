Berlin Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3005478
TROOPER: Trooper Bohnyak
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 at 2357 hours
LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI; Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brian Watson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks in Middlesex. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Brian Watson of East Montpelier. Watson showed signs of impairment, and troopers arrested him for suspicion of DUI. While taking Watson into custody, he resisted arrest. Watson was subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 5th at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/05/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached