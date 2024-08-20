Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,485 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A3005478

TROOPER: Trooper Bohnyak                                 

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 at 2357 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI; Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Brian Watson                                       

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks in Middlesex. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Brian Watson of East Montpelier. Watson showed signs of impairment, and troopers arrested him for suspicion of DUI. While taking Watson into custody, he resisted arrest. Watson was subsequently transported to the Berlin barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 5th at 0830 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/05/2024 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / DUI, Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more