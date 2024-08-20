Largest provincial investment in student housing coming to UBC

CANADA, August 20 - Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills –

“This government is acting quickly to build more homes on campus for post-secondary students. This project builds on the thousands of student beds already built or underway across B.C., making it easier for students to live where they learn, and taking the pressure off rental markets.”

Andrew Parr, associate vice-president of student housing and community services, UBC –

“UBC has spent $700 million to build more than 6,000 new student housing beds over the past 14 years. Despite that growth, demand continues to outpace supply, so this project is so important for our students. The funding announced today from the Province, coupled with UBC’s investment, is a critical step forward in advancing UBC’s Campus Plan 2050 and Housing Action Plan, in which we commit to delivering 3,300 new beds on the Vancouver campus and 500 new beds on the Okanagan campus by the mid 2030s.”

Grace Snippe, graduate student, master’s of music, UBC –

“Affordable housing has a completely holistic impact on the way we live, study and thrive. To be able to share this opportunity with as many graduate students as possible is immensely positive and will have a far-reaching impact on the well-being of students here at UBC.”