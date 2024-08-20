Mark Adams, President of California Receivership Group, Looks Back on Successful Capistrano Seaside Makeover Project

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Adams, President of California Receivership Group (CRG) , recently discussed rehabilitating the landmark Capistrano Seaside Inn along the Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point to its legendary glory after he and his team took over. Properties like the Capistrano Seaside Inn are credited with helping to shape the world-famous California car culture.Built around 1930, the Capistrano Seaside Inn, one of the last remaining roadside motels in Dana Point, had turned into an eyesore in the 20th century and under new ownership. The property went from being a vital respite for travelers between Los Angeles and San Diego to a dilapidated structure and refuge for trespassers with vacant window frames, toppled fences, and graffiti covering most of its walls.Before Adams and the CRG team became involved, the Capistrano Seaside Inn was voted among the top 10 dirtiest motels in America by Trip Advisor and among the nation’s ten worst motels on Yelp.The previous owners refused to remediate the property’s health and safety violations and intended to demolish this historic property before the City of Dana Point intervened, requesting the State Superior Court bring in a health and safety receiver to remediate the issues.CRG, led by Receiver Mark Adams, worked tirelessly to have the property deemed historic. It hired Architectural Resources Group to conduct a rehabilitation study to help preserve the Inn. The study confirmed the Inn’s historic eligibility per the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and the California Historical Building Code. From there, CRG aimed to ensure that rehabilitation brought the Capistrano Seaside Inn back to its former life, including maintaining its unique and irreplaceable patina.Just as with other historic properties, unique challenges were overcome during the restoration process to ensure optimal outcomes. One such challenge was constructing a large retaining wall to stabilize the hillside behind the Inn.Adams and CRG relied on decades of experience to clear the property so that Artist Guild Hotels could purchase the Inn and reopen it as El Caminante Bar and Bungalows. New visitors will now experience this iconic property along the legendary California Coast.“Our work on the Seaside Inn exemplifies the work we have been doing for 24 years,” said Mark Adams. This project was personal to me, as I can recall driving this stretch of PCH as a child as we drove from Westchester to San Diego to visit family. I applaud the Artist Guild for its outstanding work, monumental patience, and professionalism in bringing Seaside Inn back. We are proud to help restore this gem of Dana Point history on the Coast Highway.”California Receivership Group (CRG) and President Mark Adams have restored dozens of problem properties throughout Orange County. The restoration of the Capistrano Seaside Inn represents a real milestone in CRG’s outstanding portfolio of more than 360 properties over the last 25 years.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.