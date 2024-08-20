Submit Release
Altair Responds to Matrix Capital Management Statement on Altair Holdings

TROY, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today responded to a statement from Matrix Capital Management.

“In response to today’s announcement from Matrix Capital Management, we appreciate its strong support over the years and its decision to maintain its full position in Altair, recognizing our long-term strategic value,” said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

