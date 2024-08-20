Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in September Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (Tectonic), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that company management will present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference being held in Boston on September 4-6, 2024 and participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York on September 4-6, 2024.

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Date: September 4, 2024 Time: 3:45 PM ET Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President, CEO and Director, Tectonic Therapeutic Format: Fireside Chat





Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Date: September 6, 2024 Format: Investor one-on-one meetings

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (“GPCRs”). Leveraging its proprietary GEODe™ (“GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery”) technology platform, Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that have the potential to overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality or extend duration of life. Tectonic’s initial product candidate, TX000045 (TX45), is an Fc-relaxin fusion protein with optimized pharmacokinetics and biophysical properties that activates the RXFP1 receptor, the GPCR target of the hormone relaxin. TX45 is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial and has the potential to address patients with Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) due to Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF), which affects over 600,000 people in the US alone, currently with no approved therapies. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow @TectonicTx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

