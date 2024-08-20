Galapagos receives transparency notification from FMR LLC

Mechelen, Belgium; 20 August 2024, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from FMR LLC.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 16 August 2024 from FMR LLC, who notified that it holds 3,696,750 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of 3,693,550 ordinary shares and 3,200 equivalent financial instruments. FMR LLC controls investment funds Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FIAM LLC, Fidelity Management Trust Company, Strategic Advisers LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, of which Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC decreased its position to 3,259,440 voting rights and acquired 3,200 equivalent financial instruments (stock loan), FIAM LLC increased its position to 122,898 voting rights, Fidelity Management Trust Company decreased its position to 225,961 voting rights, Strategic Advisers LLC decreased its position to 1 voting right, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company decreased its position to 0 voting rights, and FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited increased its position to 85,250 voting rights.

Hence, the first-mentioned controlled undertaking of the FMR LLC group individually crossed below the 5% threshold. FMR LLC's holding of 3,696,750 Galapagos' voting rights, including its controlled undertakings’ holdings, represents 5.61% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares. FMR LLC thus remains above the 5% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

