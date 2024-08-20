Bridging the gap: Comparing board and C-suite perspectives

Overboarding may only partly explain that sentiment. The heightened scrutiny of board seats comes at a time when directors’ responsibilities are evolving. The scope and volume of information sent to the board is increasingly complex. It may touch on areas of strategy and risk mitigation unfamiliar to some members. Indeed, the findings of our C-suite survey on board effectiveness apply to all directors, regardless of how many boards they sit on.

Directors aren’t seeing it that way, though. Just 7% believe their colleagues serve on too many boards, and 94% of directors say they have enough time to prepare for meetings.

The takeaway: Boards should take a fresh look at their overboarding policies, especially given that overboarding concerns have become a key driver for recommendations or votes against director elections in recent years. But this is also an opportunity for management to provide more in-depth but concise reporting to drive director engagement, including calling out any material changes and interpreting key data. Management should provide the reporting well in advance of any meeting and make it clear what they think the board should focus on and where they need board input.