New Semiconductor Agreement With Hokkaido, Japan

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated an international collaboration between New York State and Japan to spur opportunities in the semiconductor industry related to research and development, economic growth and workforce development. The New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering and Science (NY CREATES), Empire State Development and Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki of Japan signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the shared goal of realizing the potential of a strong and global semiconductor ecosystem anchored by high-tech R&D hubs. The partnership, facilitated by Hokkaido, will enhance cooperation and deepen links between NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex, the largest non-profit semiconductor research and development facility of its kind in North America, and Rapidus, a burgeoning Japanese semiconductor firm under construction in Chitose that will produce two-nanometer chips, to continue to drive innovation and economic prosperity in both regions.

“New York State is leading the nation in semiconductor investment, and we are continuing to find partnerships and opportunities for growth,” Governor Hochul said. “We are honored to host Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki and his delegation and exhibit NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex, which is one of the most advanced facilities of its kind. It is international partnerships such as these that foster collaboration and growth and ensure economic success.”

Governor Naomichi Suzuki said, “The state of New York is the leading example of building a semiconductor ecosystem with academic, industry, and public collaboration. We have a lot to gain from this new framework strengthening our collaboration between ESD, New York, and Hokkaido. We see the signing of this memorandum of understanding as a good opportunity to strengthen our corporate cooperative ties with our partners in New York, including ESD and NY CREATES, as we aim to accelerate the process of the Rapidus project and the establishment of semiconductor space in Hokkaido. We are beyond excited for what is in store for our future in this partnership.”

Ahead of the MOU signing, leaders from Hokkaido received an in-depth briefing on NY CREATES's unique operating model and learned more about its resources and capabilities. The delegation toured the Albany NanoTech Complex, which is currently undergoing a $1 billion expansion to establish a first-in-the-nation High NA EUV Lithography Center in Albany. This engagement will further build on NY CREATES’ growing list of partners, including internationally, as the organization seeks to support a future National Semiconductor Technology Center facility under the federal CHIPS & Science Act. Following the signing, a Letter of Intent will be signed between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Hokkaido University at RPI’s campus in Troy, as part of the Capital Region visit by the Hokkaido delegation.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is emerging as a global hub for the semiconductor industry and its ecosystem. New York and Japan share a long and vibrant trade relationship, especially in the semiconductor space. Today's announcement further advances that connection and emphasizes ESD's commitment to ensuring that New York State plays a major role in the future of the industry, while supporting these vital partnerships that promote economic growth.”

NY CREATES President Dave Anderson said, “On behalf of NY CREATES, I am honored to host Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki at our Albany NanoTech Complex, the largest, most advanced non-profit semiconductor R&D facility in North America. Here, we focus on areas ranging from advanced logic process technologies to memory, packaging, heterogeneous integration, quantum, photonics, and more. We are proud to showcase this central hub of New York State’s growing innovation ecosystem as a model that others, such as our allied partners in Japan, can leverage to develop their local infrastructure to accelerate innovation and meet global technological demands. We look forward to the collaborations that will result from today’s partnership agreement signing.”

Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the New York State Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI) Merideth Andreucci said, “We are deeply honored to welcome Governor Naomichi Suzuki and the distinguished delegation from Hokkaido to New York State. This visit signifies the growing partnership between our regions and underscores the tremendous potential for collaboration in the semiconductor industry. Japan’s leadership in technology and innovation, particularly in semiconductors, is a model for all, and we are eager to share insights and strengthen our ties as we work together to shape the future of this vital sector.”

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to Growing New York’s Semiconductor Industry

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to building a modern economy in New York State by growing a dynamic and innovative semiconductor industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY 2024 Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership – including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders – to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only industry accessible, High NA EUV Lithography Center at the Albany NanoTech Complex. All of these efforts are positioning New York as an innovation leader ready to support one of three National Semiconductor Technology Center facilties that will be established under the U.S. CHIPS & Science Act.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which supports more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to grow with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, MenloMicro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York. In fact, in the last two years, chip companies have announced over $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York – more than any other state – and one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of upstate New York. No other region in the country will account for a greater share of domestic production.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

About NY CREATES

NY CREATES serves as a lab-to-fab bridge for advanced electronics, fostering public-private and industry-academic partnerships for technology development and innovation. NY CREATES attracts and leads industry-connected innovation and commercialization projects that secure significant investment, advance R&D in emerging technologies, and generate the jobs of tomorrow. NY CREATES runs some of the most advanced facilities in the world, boasts more than 2,700 industry experts and faculty, and manages public and private investments of more than $20 billion—placing it at the global epicenter of high-tech innovation and commercialization. Learn more at www.ny-creates.org.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.