D2 Oil Tools LLC Secures European Patent for Innovative Floating Drift Tool

D2 Oil Tools announces the approval European patent for the Floating Drift Tool, a game-changer in tubular operations.

HOUSTON, TX, US, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D2 Oil Tools LLC, a leading innovator in oilfield safety and efficiency solutions, is proud to announce the final approval of its European patent for the groundbreaking Floating Drift Tool. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s mission to revolutionize tubular drifting operations in the oil and gas industry.

Global Expansion and Future Patents

With the European patent secured, D2 Oil Tools is poised for international growth. The company anticipates receiving final patent acceptance in other regions worldwide throughout 2024. Currently, the Floating Drift Tool is available for deployment globally, offering operators unparalleled safety and efficiency in their drifting operations.

The Floating Drift: A Game-Changer in Tubular Operations

The Floating Drift Tool represents a paradigm shift in how operators approach tubular drifting on rigs. Key benefits include:

1. Enhanced Safety: Eliminates the need for physical drifting out of the derrick, significantly reducing the risk of dropped objects and related accidents.

2. Improved Efficiency: Can be utilized in any mud or completion fluid environment, streamlining the drifting process.

3. Cost Savings: Negates the requirement for slickline gauge ring runs after installing production tubing, resulting in substantial time and cost reductions.

4. Real-Time Problem Detection: Identifies issues such as over-torqued connections or debris immediately, preventing costly downhole complications.

5. Versatility: Applicable in various operations, including running ball drop packers, gravel pack assemblies, and TCP assemblies.

Preventing Costly Setbacks

By incorporating the Floating Drift into completion operations, operators can:

- Detect and address potential problems at the surface, avoiding time-consuming and expensive retrieval operations.

- Ensure the integrity of workstrings and identify any debris that could interfere with downhole equipment.

- Verify full drift while running in hole, eliminating the need for separate gauge ring runs for production tubing.

A Commitment to Safety and Efficiency

“At D2 Oil Tools, our primary goal is to enhance operational efficiency and safety in the oilfield,” said Dan Bomersbach, company spokesperson. “The Floating Drift Tool embodies this commitment, offering a solution that not only saves time and money but also significantly reduces the risk of accidents related to traditional drifting methods.”

About D2 Oil Tools

Founded by industry veterans with over 60 years of combined oilfield experience, D2 Oil Tools LLC is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address critical safety and efficiency challenges in the oil and gas sector. The company’s mission is to reduce incidents of dropped objects while optimizing rig time and preventing downhole problems.

For more information about D2 Oil Tools and the Floating Drift Tool, please visit: - Website: www.d2oiltools.com - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/d2-oil-tools

To see the Floating Drift Tool in action, view our animation video: https://vimeo.com/490801575/dc5aa49a07

Contact Information

Dan Bomersbach: +1 281-705-2294 (US) | dan.bomersbach@d2oiltools.com

D2 Oil Tools LLC looks forward to expanding its global presence and continuing to innovate in the field of oilfield safety and efficiency solutions.

See the Floating Drift Tool in Action

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.