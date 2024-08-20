RE: St. Albans Barracks // TT Unit Crash // Road Delays /Closure
Town of Swanton
From: Kamerling, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, August 20, 2024 2:11 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks // TT Unit Crash // Road Delays /Closure
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/20/24 @ 1305
INCIDENT LOCATION: North River St (RT 78) area of Louies Landing
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police and DMV Enforcement are on scene/ investigating a crash involving a TT Unit which has gone off the road and is in the Missisquoi River. There are no injuries, and the driver has been removed from the truck, which sits partially submerged. Currently, traffic is at one lane. A full road closure is anticipated later this afternoon so that crews may remove the truck from the river. That will last several hours. State Police are currently coordinating that closure this with VTrans.
More information will follow once times/ arrangements are finalized.