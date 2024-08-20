Pivotal Wins 2024 New Product of the Year Silver Stevie® Award for Helix eVTOL

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, proudly announces the Helix has been named the 2024 New Product of the Year Silver Stevie Award in Aerospace. The first eVTOL of its kind in production, Helix is created for the wonder and fun of exploring the world from new heights.



The Helix’s powerful capabilities are guided by intuitive controls through a simple user interface and joystick. A 270-degree view and quiet operation allow pilots to become immersed in their natural surroundings, fostering a deep connection to the world and the aircraft itself. At the heart of this single-seat vehicle lies a robust fault-tolerant design, bolstered by triple modular redundant systems for safety and reliability.

“We are proud to be recognized internationally for the Helix,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal. “Earning a Silver Stevie Award for the best new product in Aerospace in 2024—after more than a decade of design and development, over six years of human flight, and tens of thousands of miles flown—underscores that Pivotal is a true change agent in personal eVTOL aviation.”

Unlike a multicopter or a tilt-wing aircraft using complex tilting rotors or wings, Pivotal’s novel architecture allows the entire vehicle to rotate while transitioning between vertical flight and efficient, winged forward flight. This means that Pivotal aircraft offer significantly reduced mechanical complexity, lower weight, and far fewer points of potential failure compared to other eVTOL designs. The result is increased reliability and enhanced operator safety.

The Helix builds on the foundation laid by Pivotal's groundbreaking prototype eVTOL, the BlackFly, which was unveiled to the public in 2018. The BlackFly, the first commercially available eVTOL aircraft in the United States, dazzled audiences with its vertical takeoffs, aerial maneuvers, and precise landings.

The first annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories.

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to buyers in the United States. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

