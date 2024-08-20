B.C. farmers getting more support to grow food using tech

Victoria, B.C., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.C. farmers are getting help with adopting new labour-saving technologies that will enhance their profitability, productivity and efficiency, while helping to improve food security in the province.

Farmers can apply now for the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program, with up to $2 million available from the governments of Canada and British Columbia this year.

This second round of funding focuses on new commercially available farming technologies that will help grow, raise, harvest, pack or store food more effectively, productively or profitably. The program will fund labour-saving technologies that help address labour shortages and improve processes for labour-intensive tasks.

Farmers can use the funding to buy new technologies, such as equipment and robotics that can operate independently and adapt to their environment. Examples are automated weeding equipment and harvesters or machinery that can perform tasks with minimal human interaction, like automated grading and sorting machines.

Applications for this round of funding are open from Tuesday, Aug. 20, to Oct. 6, 2024.

Through the Integrated Marketplace initiative delivered by Innovate BC, a Crown agency of the Province of B.C., the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program is funded by the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The partnership is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation and resilience of Canada's agriculture, agrifood and agriculture-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Quick Fact:

During the first intake of the program, 54 farms were awarded a total of $2 million to help buy new equipment.

