Public notifications and evacuation route planning will strengthen community safety
CANADA, August 20 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.
Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive $909,000 from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund through the Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning stream as follows:
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – Developing a public notification plan
Regional partners: Port Alberni, Tseshaht First Nation, Hupacasath First Nation
Amount: $120,000
Burnaby – Evacuation route planning for the neighbourhood of Edmonds
Amount: $30,000
Chawathil First Nation – Evacuation route planning and mutual aid exercise
Amount: $29,800
Fraser Valley Regional District – Evacuation plan for the Hemlock Valley neighbourhood
Amount: $30,000
Harrison Hot Springs – Evacuation planning
Amount: $22,850
Leq’a:mel First Nation –Evacuation route planning
Amount: $28,500
Mission – Evacuation route and public notification plan
Amount: $29,500
Nanaimo Regional District – Regional public notifications and evacuation route plan
Regional partners: Parksville, Qualicum Beach
Amount: $88,500
Nelson – Strengthening public notification processes and evacuation readiness
Amount: $30,000
North Saanich – Saanich peninsula alert notification plan
Amount: $30,000
Nuxalk Nation – Evacuation route and public notification update
Amount: $30,000
Saulteau First Nation – Regional public notification and evacuation route planning
Regional partners: Chetwynd, West Moberly First Nations
Amount: $90,000
Snuneymuxw First Nation – Emergency public notification and evacuation route planning
Amount: $30,000
Spallumcheen – Emergency communications plan
Amount: $30,000
Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – Regional emergency public notification plan
Amount: $30,000
Thompson-Nicola Regional District – Evacuation route review
Amount: $30,000
Tl’azt’en Nation – Evacuation route planning
Amount: $27,500
Tofino – Emergency notification and outreach plan
Amount: $30,000
Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation (Pavilion) – Evacuation route planning
Amount: $22,500
Wells – Public notification and emergency route plan
Amount: $30,000
Williams Lake First Nation – Regional evacuation route planning
Regional partners: Cariboo Regional District, Williams Lake
Amount: $89,850.00
Yekooche First Nation – Public notification and evacuation route planning
Amount: $30,000