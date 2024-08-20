Public notifications and evacuation route planning will strengthen community safety

CANADA, August 20 - The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

Local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive $909,000 from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund through the Public Notification and Evacuation Route Planning stream as follows:

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – Developing a public notification plan

Regional partners: Port Alberni, Tseshaht First Nation, Hupacasath First Nation

Amount: $120,000

Burnaby – Evacuation route planning for the neighbourhood of Edmonds

Amount: $30,000

Chawathil First Nation – Evacuation route planning and mutual aid exercise

Amount: $29,800

Fraser Valley Regional District – Evacuation plan for the Hemlock Valley neighbourhood

Amount: $30,000

Harrison Hot Springs – Evacuation planning

Amount: $22,850

Leq’a:mel First Nation –Evacuation route planning

Amount: $28,500

Mission – Evacuation route and public notification plan

Amount: $29,500

Nanaimo Regional District – Regional public notifications and evacuation route plan

Regional partners: Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Amount: $88,500

Nelson – Strengthening public notification processes and evacuation readiness

Amount: $30,000

North Saanich – Saanich peninsula alert notification plan

Amount: $30,000

Nuxalk Nation – Evacuation route and public notification update

Amount: $30,000

Saulteau First Nation – Regional public notification and evacuation route planning

Regional partners: Chetwynd, West Moberly First Nations

Amount: $90,000

Snuneymuxw First Nation – Emergency public notification and evacuation route planning

Amount: $30,000

Spallumcheen – Emergency communications plan

Amount: $30,000

Squamish-Lillooet Regional District – Regional emergency public notification plan

Amount: $30,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District – Evacuation route review

Amount: $30,000

Tl’azt’en Nation – Evacuation route planning

Amount: $27,500

Tofino – Emergency notification and outreach plan

Amount: $30,000

Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation (Pavilion) – Evacuation route planning

Amount: $22,500

Wells – Public notification and emergency route plan

Amount: $30,000

Williams Lake First Nation – Regional evacuation route planning

Regional partners: Cariboo Regional District, Williams Lake

Amount: $89,850.00

Yekooche First Nation – Public notification and evacuation route planning

Amount: $30,000