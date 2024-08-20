B.C. powering growth in Richmond with clean electricity

CANADA, August 20 - BC Hydro will build approximately $250 million worth of capital projects in Richmond over the next decade to upgrade and expand the electricity grid to provide clean power for homes, businesses and transportation.

“We must build out B.C.'s electrical system like never before to power our homes and businesses, to power a growing economy and to power our future,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Throughout Richmond, and in communities across B.C., these construction projects will create thousands of good jobs over the next decade and ensure that people have access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity, when they need it and where they need it.”

In January 2024, the Province announced BC Hydro’s updated 10-Year Capital Plan, which contains $36 billion in regional and community infrastructure investments throughout B.C., 50% increase in investments over its previous capital plan. These new construction projects are forecast to support 10,500 to 12,500 jobs annually, on average, as well as increase and maintain BC Hydro’s capital investments as major projects like Site C are completed.

The plan reflects growing demand for electricity across sectors due to population growth and housing construction, increased industrial development, and people and businesses switching from fossil fuels to electricity, among other factors.

“In growing cities like Richmond, where we are seeing substantial housing growth and housing densification, we are embarking on significant upgrades to our electricity system, including investments in our transmission lines, substations and distribution network to ensure we can continue to provide reliable and clean electricity to our customers,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro. “We are also making important changes to our customer connections process to speed up timelines for newly constructed homes and buildings.”

Richmond is growing quickly. Between July 2022 and July 2023, Richmond had the highest population growth among all Metro Vancouver cities. To meet the growing housing, electrification and energy needs of the city, approximately $250 million is being invested in several projects, including:

redevelopment of the Steveston substation that will power an additional 20,000-35,000 new homes and be in service by 2033;

expansion of the Kidd 2 substation in North Richmond to power an additional 10,000-17,500 new homes and be in service by the end of 2027; and

investments in new distribution capacity in Steveston and North Richmond to support projected load growth, driven by population growth, new housing and increasing electrification.

Richmond will also benefit from an additional $700 million in investments to reinforce the transmission system, which will improve reliability and increase capacity across Metro Vancouver.

BC Hydro’s 10-Year Capital Plan is a key part of Powering Our Future: BC’s Clean Energy Strategy. The strategy focuses on building an economy powered by clean energy, creating new jobs and opportunities, and keeping electricity affordable.

BC Hydro also recently launched a call for power to acquire approximately 3,000 gigawatt hours per year of clean electricity. This is BC Hydro’s first competitive call for power in more than 15 years and will add 5% to its current supply. It will be the first in a series of calls for power as BC Hydro requires more power to electrify B.C.’s growing economy and reduce pollution.

Quotes:

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“This significant investment by BC Hydro is crucial for Richmond. As our city continues to grow rapidly, these upgrades and expansions will ensure that our residents and businesses have access to reliable and clean electricity. This not only supports our economic development, but also aligns with our commitment to a sustainable and clean economy.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“I’m happy to see BC Hydro’s investment in power systems in Richmond. Our city has seen immense growth in the last couple of years, and these investments will go a long way in ensuring we have clean and affordable electricity for new homes, developments and businesses in Richmond”

Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston –

“BC Hydro’s investment in the upgrades and expansion of its electricity infrastructure in Richmond will not only provide clean power to new homes, but also strengthen our local economy by attracting new businesses. These upgrades will also support us in our goal of moving to a cleaner, more sustainable economy.”

Malcolm Brodie, mayor of Richmond –

“The City of Richmond is recognized as a climate-action leader through our commitment to sustainable energy and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels. Investments such as this support our initiatives to encourage clean energy and move us closer to our goal of achieving net-zero emissions in the community by 2050.”

Quick Facts:

Currently, 98% of the power generated for B.C.'s integrated grid comes from clean or renewable resources, making B.C. a leader in North America in clean energy.

Electricity demand in B.C. is expected to increase by 15% or more between now and 2030.

BC Hydro has kept rate increases below the rate of inflation for six years in a row.

B.C. has the second lowest residential electricity rates in North America, and the third lowest commercial and industrial rates.

BC Hydro was a net exporter of electricity for the past five years (2019-23), with the majority of imports coming from dedicated clean sources of electricity.

