Former Shopify CTO Jean-Michel Lemieux Joins EQL

Ecommerce Veteran Joins EQL as Advisor as it Continues to Expand its Passion-Fueled Launch Platform

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EQL , the commerce solution built for brands to sell the world’s most in-demand products, today announces Jean-Michel Lemieux has joined the company in an advisory capacity to help EQL take launch commerce to the next level.Regarded as a pioneer of engineering and product, Jean-Michel Lemieux most recently served as CTO of Shopify where he built and scaled the global product and engineering teams. Prior to Shopify, Jean-Michel led the engineering team at Atlassian where he grew the software company from a single product offering to a multi-product provider.“EQL has created something truly groundbreaking. Not only are they solving common pain points for major brands and customers, they’re showing how launch moments can – and should be – their own channel,” said Jean-Michel. “Consumers have a different set of priorities when it comes to the world of in-demand retail. The quality of the experience matters much more than the mechanics of the purchase and thus requires a different approach.”EQL enables brands to power culture with commerce. Built with the technology needed to withstand the heat and unmatched fan analytics and insights, launches powered by EQL get more products into the hands of more fans. To date EQL has powered more than 5,000 launches for brands including Stanley, Funko, Topps, Tiffany & Co., and Nike among others.“Jean-Michel brings to EQL deep, unparalleled commerce expertise. His experience scaling ecommerce startups is second to none–just look at Shopify to see what he’s achieved,” said Andrew Lipp, Co-founder and CEO of EQL. “We’re beyond grateful to have a stalwart of the industry riding with us and can’t wait to see what we do together.”# # #ABOUT EQLEQL is a new kind of commerce solution, improving how brands launch the world’s most in-demand products. EQL’s end-to-end platform rewards more fans, and eliminates the common issues that surround these moments—site crashes, bots and scammers, or frustration around queues and carts going out of stock. Brands are then able to create memorable experiences, and connect with more valuable customers, insight, and revenue from their launches. EQL’s Run Fair™ technology ensures both brands and fans play by the rules, and the launch is run at the highest level of integrity. To date, EQL has powered more than 5,000 launches across 15 markets for brands including Nike, Topps, Stanley, Funko, and many more. For more information visit www.eql.com

