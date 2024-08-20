Micky Welin, Planning and Logistics Support Officer at Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO)

Vanuatu

From Training to Action: Impact on Disaster Management

Micky Welin's journey in disaster risk management (DRM) showcases the power of education and collaboration in enhancing disaster preparedness and response. Working as the Planning and Logistics Support Officer at Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), Micky recognised the crucial need for advanced skills in Geospatial Information Technology (GIT) for effective disaster management.

Attending UNOSAT training courses, part of the project Strengthening Capacities in the Use of Geospatial Information for Improved Resilience in Asia-Pacific and Africa (2021-2024), Micky honed his abilities in remote sensing and data processing for climate change analysis. Armed with these skills, he revolutionized NDMO's approach by integrating Geospatial Information System (GIS) techniques into operational frameworks. "I decided to enrol on the UNOSAT training course, with specific objectives relating to geographic information technology, remote sensing training and data processing for climate change. The goal was to improve my skills in analysing spatial data obtained using remote sensing technologies".

Through the creation of risk maps, Micky and his team pinpointed vulnerable areas with precision, aiding informed decision-making during crises. Despite initial scepticism and infrastructural challenges, Micky's determination yielded tangible results. Now, NDMO can anticipate, mitigate and respond to various hazards, from cyclones to floods, with enhanced capabilities. “After taking the training courses, I came back and shared the knowledge, tools and techniques we had used during the training so that we could create products that made our reports clearer for our supervisor.”

During cyclone events, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) activates, prompting GIS officers to produce risk maps illustrating the cyclone's trajectory and potential impact areas. This information guides rapid assessment teams in intervention efforts. Micky’s dedication extends beyond his role, as he shares his knowledge with colleagues, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation within the organization. His story underscores the vital role of education and teamwork in disaster management, serving as a beacon for resilience-building efforts, not only in Vanuatu but globally.