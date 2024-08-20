Governor Mills, Attorney General Frey Statements on the Final Report of the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston

MAINE, August 20 - Back to current news.

August 20, 2024



Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey issued the following statements today in response to the release of the final report of the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston:

"Our ability to heal -- as a people and as a state -- is predicated on the ability to know and understand, to the greatest extent possible, the facts and circumstances surrounding the tragedy in Lewiston. The release of the Independent Commission's final report marks another step forward on that long road to healing," said Governor Janet Mills. "I look forward to closely reviewing the final report over the coming week, and I will offer my views to the people of Maine after I have read and evaluated it. On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank the Commission and its staff for their dedicated, deliberate, thorough, and transparent work over these past many months, investing hundreds of hours to hear voluntary and compelled testimony, to review thousands of documents, and to meticulously uncover and assemble the available facts of this tragedy, as their charge required. As the people of Maine join me in reading this final report, let us remember and honor those who lost their lives, those who were injured, their families, and all those impacted by this horrific tragedy."

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the members of the Commission for their service to the State," said Attorney General Aaron Frey. "Their thorough, thoughtful, and transparent investigation is invaluable in helping Maine move forward from this tragedy. The Commission has clearly met its mission: to conduct a full investigation into the events of October 25 and determine the relevant facts. Now, every Maine official should review this investigation, consider the Commission's findings, and evaluate the role they have to protect against such tragedy from occurring in the future."

Following the tragedy in Lewiston, Governor Mills signed into law legislation she introduced, along with complimentary budget initiatives, that enhance public safety and strengthens Maine's mental health system. More specifically, the law and budget initiatives: