Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.                   

  6 months ended June 30   3 months ended June 30
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  $000     $000     $000     $000  
                       
Revenue 669     958     55     376  
                       
Net Income 322     700     (160 )   281  
                       
                       


Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2024 the Company’s assets totalled $69.8 million. These assets included $21.9 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment, $12.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company realized a $253,000 capital gain on the sale of investments compared to $10,000 in capital losses during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Company Contacts:

Mr. Michael Gardiner
Chairman and CEO
(416) 369-1499

Ms. Rosabell Chung Hun
Treasurer & CFO
(416) 369-1499

