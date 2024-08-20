CAROWINDS UNVEILS THREE FALL EVENTS ALL INCLUDED WITH PARK ADMISSION

Tricks and Treats and Oktoberfest Join SCarowinds for a Fun and Frightful Fall Lineup

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carowinds has announced an exciting lineup of fall events, including the debut of Tricks and Treats and Oktoberfest, alongside the return of the Carolinas’ premier Halloween event, SCarowinds. For the first time since its debut in 2000, SCarowinds will no longer require a separate ticket, meaning guests can experience the thrills of their favorite rides at Carowinds, plus enjoy family-friendly fun at Tricks and Treats and Oktoberfest during the day and the chilling allure of SCarowinds at night — all included with a single admission ticket.

“For the first time, SCarowinds will not require a separate ticket, offering guests the ultimate value and convenience this Halloween season,” Manny Gonzalez, vice president and general manager of Carowinds, said. “In addition to our beloved Halloween event, we are introducing two new daytime experiences: Tricks and Treats and Oktoberfest. This exciting lineup ensures that guests can enjoy a full day of thrills, chills and festive fun at Carowinds for the price of one ticket, making it the perfect destination for fall entertainment for both family and friends alike.”

Returning select nights from Sept. 13 through Oct. 27, SCarowinds will bring your deepest nightmares to life. Brave guests will confront their darkest fears and encounter monsters while exploring Carowinds' four spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows. Carowinds' signature thrill rides take on a new life under the cloak of darkness, offering an unparalleled Halloween experience with select attractions open during SCarowinds.

Lobotomy’s Oddities: Circus of Madness – This new scare zone will feature Bob Lobotomy, SCarowinds' demented ringmaster, showcasing his collection of oddities and curiosities gathered from each town.

This new scare zone will feature Bob Lobotomy, SCarowinds' demented ringmaster, showcasing his collection of oddities and curiosities gathered from each town. Wake the Dead: A Murder Mystery Musical – An interactive murder mystery hosted in the Carowinds Theater where guests decide who's guilty. This engaging show features different endings depending on the performance, making it perfect for repeat visits.

Tricks and Treats

Prepare for an all-new family-friendly Halloween event at Carowinds. Tricks and Treats runs from Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, offering a selection of family-friendly Halloween fun, including:

Halloween Activities – Make memories together with favorite fall activities, Carowinds-style. Pick the perfect pumpkin at the patch, win prizes at themed games, create a mask at the craft station and go trick-or-treating around the park.

Make memories together with favorite fall activities, Carowinds-style. Pick the perfect pumpkin at the patch, win prizes at themed games, create a mask at the craft station and go trick-or-treating around the park. Live Entertainment – Families and friends can enjoy fun around every corner with live shows, dance parties, costume contests and more.

Families and friends can enjoy fun around every corner with live shows, dance parties, costume contests and more. Tricks and Treat Parade – Returning for its second season, featuring Halloween-themed floats, kicks off at 6:00 p.m. in the County Fair area of Carowinds.

Returning for its second season, featuring Halloween-themed floats, kicks off at 6:00 p.m. in the County Fair area of Carowinds. Fall Food and Drinks – Guests will find a bounty of delicious fall foods and drinks—some with mischievous twists. Older ghosts and ghouls can enjoy bewitching local brews.

Oktoberfest

Experience a taste of Germany’s world-famous festival at Carowinds with the all-new Oktoberfest, held on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14 to Nov. 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy authentic German food and a wide selection of beer, including imported German Oktoberfest offerings, along with music and family-friendly entertainment.

Oktoberfest begins with a celebratory keg-tapping ceremony, and traditional German music fills the air with lively polka bands. Activities include fan-favorite yard games such as cornhole and horseshoes, a stein-holding contest, a brat-eating contest and an Oktoberfest color-by-numbers mural.

Unlimited Family Fun

Unlimited access and visits to Carowinds for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025 are available with a 2025 Gold Season Pass, now on sale at the lowest price of the season. A Gold Season Pass includes unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark, admission to seasonal events like Oktoberfest, SCarowinds, Tricks and Treats, and WinterFest, free parking, exclusive discounts and eligibility for two Pre-K Passes.

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, is home to top-rated roller coasters, including Fury 325, the world's tallest and fastest giga coaster, as well as more than 58 rides, attractions, and live stage shows. Carolina Harbor, a 26-acre water park, features a variety of water slides, wave pools, large play structures and a three-acre children’s play area. Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds are guest accommodations located on-site. For information on attractions and accommodations at Carowinds, visit www.carowinds.com or call 704.588.2600.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

