Hangar A and 4WRD Freight Announce Partnership for Express Final-Mile Delivery

Hangar A and 4WRD Freight Optimize Express Shipping and Final-Mile Delivery Services

Advanced Automation and Extensive OTR Network Elevate Next-Day and 2-Day Delivery Services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A LLC, a leader in innovative e-logistics automation and services, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with 4WRD Freight & Logistics Group, a company renowned for its exceptional customer service and expertise in freight logistics. This collaboration is set to enhance express shipping and final-mile delivery operations, enabling both companies to offer more efficient and reliable logistics solutions to their clients, including next-day and 2-day delivery services.This partnership brings together the strengths of Hangar A’s innovative Express Cargo Management System (eCMS), which utilizes a vast network of integrated over-the-road (OTR) and commercial air partners for first, middle, and last-mile express delivery, and 4WRD Freight & Logistics Group’s expertise in final-mile delivery and fulfillment. Together, the companies will leverage their combined resources and capabilities to optimize express shipping and final-mile delivery services, providing customers the ability to reach new markets faster and more efficiently. This collaboration will allow shippers to drive top-line revenue growth, capitalizing on their expanded reach and the improved delivery speed available to their customers through Hangar A's express logistics network.Kevin Kerns, CEO and President of Hangar A, stated: “This collaboration with 4WRD Freight & Logistics Group marks another significant milestone for Hangar A. By combining our Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) with 4WRD’s specialized logistics services, we can offer an unmatched level of efficiency and reliability in express shipping and final-mile delivery. Together, we are poised to fulfill our promise of next-day and 2-day delivery services, redefining the logistics landscape and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”Stephen Poklacki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4WRD Freight & Logistics Group, shared his vision for the partnership: “At 4WRD Freight, our goal is to be the go-to partner for final-mile deliveries, ensuring each shipment reaches its destination with the utmost precision and care. By partnering with Hangar A, we expect to streamline final-mile pickups and deliveries, integrate seamlessly with their platform, and drive mutual growth and success. This collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but also open new opportunities for expansion and improved logistics solutions.”The partnership between Hangar A and 4WRD Freight is anticipated to deliver several key outcomes:• Efficient Final-Mile Pickups and Deliveries: A streamlined process for final-mile pickups and deliveries will ensure precision and timely delivery of every shipment.• Integration with Hangar A’s Platform: 4WRD Freight aims to become a prominent option on Hangar A’s platform for final-mile deliveries, offering seamless service integration.• Express Shipping Capabilities: The partnership will bolster Hangar A’s ability to meet demand for next-day and 2-day delivery services, enhancing customer satisfaction and competitive advantage.• Mutual Growth and Success: Both companies look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive mutual success, foster opportunities for expansion, and enhance their service offerings.This partnership represents a shared commitment to automation, customer satisfaction, and the pursuit of excellence in logistics.About Hangar AHangar A is a leading provider of e-logistics automation and services, revolutionizing the industry by combining groundbreaking technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our express delivery network covers the entire supply chain, offering first, middle, and last-mile services to ensure fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods across North America. Powered by our proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class platform using middle-mile commercial air zone skipping — Hangar A delivers reliable next-day and 2-day delivery services. For more information, visit https://www.hangara.com About 4WRD Freight & Logistics Group4WRD Freight & Logistics Group is a trusted partner in freight logistics, specializing in transportation, warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment. With a strong focus on customer service and tailored solutions, 4WRD Freight is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of its clients and driving their success in the competitive logistics industry. For more information, visit https://www.4wrdfreight.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.