Sertainty Experts Lend Data Security Expertise to New Book on Smart Cities

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sertainty Corporation, a leader in self-protecting data solutions, today announced the publication of "Data, Security, and Trust in Smart Cities" (Springer), a comprehensive exploration of the critical security and data management challenges facing the development of smarter urban environments.

Edited by Sertainty Senior Consultant Dr. Stan McClellan, the book features insightful contributions from Sertainty Chief Strategy Officer Amir Sternhell and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Behzad Nadji.

“Data, Security, and Trust in Smart Cities” brings together a diverse range of perspectives from industry, government, and academia to address the complex security issues that arise as cities become increasingly reliant on data and interconnected systems. The book delves into key topics like cybersecurity, data privacy, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in smart city applications, and the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Sertainty data security experts Amir Sternhell and Dr. Behzad Nadji offer valuable insights through dedicated chapters within the book. Amir provides a panoramic view into the Global Digital Supply chain in his chapter, while Dr. Nadji's chapter provides a high-level overview of data security, integrity, and protection in smart cities. Both explore the data lifecycle within these environments and outline the multifaceted measures needed to safeguard sensitive information.

“Dr. Behzad Nadji's chapter provides an in-depth exploration of data security, integrity, and protection, emphasizing the critical need for robust measures throughout the data lifecycle. His work underscores the importance of encryption, secure authentication processes, and a multi-faceted approach to safeguarding sensitive information. This comprehensive overview is essential for anyone involved in the development of secure and trustworthy smart city infrastructures,” explained Michael McLaughlin, Co-Leader of Cybersecurity and Data Privacy at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

Sternhell's chapter delves into the complexities of the global digital supply chain, a critical component of smart city development. He examines the challenges associated with securing data and ensuring the trustworthiness of interconnected systems across various stakeholders.

“Amir Sternhell's examination of the global digital supply chain addresses a critical flaw in artificial intelligence – the issue of 'Garbage In, Garbage Out.' By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning techniques, he demonstrates how we can mitigate false positives and enhance the precision and reliability of AI systems. His insights are vital for understanding how the patented Sertainty technology, with its embedded programmable code and AI capabilities, offers a much-needed unique and indeed illuminating approach to secure and precise data management in smart cities,” stated Mel Horwitch, former University Professor at Central European University and Dean of CEU Business School and currently Visiting Scholar at MIT Sloan School.

Both chapters showcase innovative approaches to data security and protection, including the use of zero-trust architecture and advanced encryption techniques. They offer practical strategies that stakeholders involved in smart city development can implement to build secure and trustworthy data-driven urban environments.

"We are thrilled to see Dr. McClellan, Amir Sternhell, and Dr. Behzad Nadji contribute their expertise to this important book," said Sertainty CEO Greg Taylor. "Their insights on data security and the global digital supply chain are essential considerations for building secure and sustainable smart cities."

“Data, Security, and Trust in Smart Cities” serves as a valuable resource for a wide range of audiences, including cybersecurity professionals, urban planners, data scientists, government officials, academics, and industry leaders.

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Learn more at www.sertainty.com.

