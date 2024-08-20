CPMStar Reveals Brand Refresh After 20+ Years in Ad Tech, Unveils Enhanced Services Following Aditude Acquisition

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPMStar, a trailblazer in the ad tech gaming sector for over 20 years, is thrilled to announce its brand refresh and the introduction of an enhanced suite of services tailored for publishers and advertisers. This exciting development comes in the wake of Aditude's acquisition of CPMStar earlier this year, marking a significant milestone for both companies.



This refresh marks a substantial evolution in CPMStar’s journey, positioning it to offer an upgraded range of services designed to meet the evolving needs of the ad tech ecosystem. Leveraging Aditude’s advanced technology and expertise, CPMStar is equipped to provide enhanced services, including:

Take control of your campaigns with our expert-managed Demand Side Platform. Integrated Marketing Services: Seamlessly integrate with our comprehensive marketing solutions for a unified approach.



"This brand refresh reflects our renewed focus on innovation and our commitment to delivering superior results in ad tech. Our expanded engineering and strengthened pub ops teams are integral to this evolution, providing the expertise needed to support our products. By connecting our growing audiences with advertisers and showcasing our deep understanding of programmatic and direct demand to publishers, we are evolving beyond our rich legacy in gaming and entertainment to encompass all verticals," says Jorge Noboa, Senior Director of Operations and Sales at CPMStar.

As CPMStar continues to leverage its legacy of innovation, the partnership with Aditude enhances its capabilities, delivering superior solutions and unparalleled service to its new and existing clients.

For more information about the brand refresh and enhanced services, please contact Trish Manrique at trish@aditude.io.

About CPMStar

Since 2005, CPMStar has been the first and largest advertising solution focused on reaching gamers. Reaching over 800 Million MAUs, they have gamers of every demographic. Their proprietary technology, global reach, exclusive partners and high impact formats, allow them to meet and exceed advertiser KPIs. For more information, visit CPMStar.com .

About Aditude

Aditude, an Inc. 5000 company, helps publishers scale their programmatic revenue with their ad optimization platform and industry-leading advertising partnerships. Aditude’s advertising and engineering teams help publishers save precious time and money while increasing their bottom line. For more information, visit aditude.io.