Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,442 in the last 365 days.

Schurz Communications Named Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced that it has been named The Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax in its Top Ops Awards program.

Cablefax’s annual Top Ops Awards recognize individuals and companies that represent excellence in a variety of areas, including marketing, technology, finance, lifetime achievement, customer service, and community involvement.

“It is a great honor to be named Independent Operator of the Year,” said Diego Anderson, Executive Vice President of Broadband, Schurz Communications. “Being recognized by Cablefax demonstrates that the Schurz team is serving customers well as we pursue our mission to connect and empower people through innovative technologies. We are fully committed to helping our customers make a positive impact on their communities.”

Schurz Communications is proud to be a legacy-rooted and future-focused organization. The growing company intends to add an additional 70,000 new fiber passings across its 6 broadband locations including Antietam Broadband (Maryland), Burlington Telecom (Vermont), Hiawatha Broadband (Minnesota and Wisconsin), Long Lines Broadband (Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota), NKTelco (Ohio), and Orbitel Communications (Arizona).

Earlier this year, Cablefax recognized Schurz’s president and CEO, John Reardon, as a member of the Cablefax 100. The Cablefax 100 is the publication’s annual list of the most influential executives in the media, cable, and broadband industry.

“I am so proud of our broadband team for their teamwork and innovation,” added Reardon.

The full list of Top Ops Award winners is available online and in the special Cablefax Top Ops print issue.

About Schurz Communications
Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.


Media Contact
Christy Kemp
Dahlia Public Relations
ckemp@dahliapr.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Schurz Communications Named Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax

Distribution channels: IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more