New Era Rehabilitation Center Highlights Comprehensive Outpatient Medication-Assisted Treatment Programs

New Haven, CT , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Era Rehabilitation Center, a leading provider of behavioral health and substance abuse treatment, offers comprehensive outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs in Bridgeport and New Haven, Connecticut. These programs include Methadone, Suboxone, and Vivitrol treatments, providing essential support for individuals seeking recovery from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Alcoholism and other Substance Use Disorders like Cocaine and Amphetamines.

Comprehensive Outpatient Methadone Treatment

New Era Rehabilitation Center provides an outpatient Methadone treatment program designed to help individuals overcome Opioid Use Disorder. Methadone, an FDA-approved medication, prevents withdrawal symptoms, reduces cravings, and blocks the effects of other opioids. Patients visit New Era’s clinics daily to receive their prescribed dose, with the potential for take-home medication as they stabilize. This treatment is complemented by ongoing counseling and group therapy sessions, offering a holistic approach to recovery.

Innovative Outpatient Suboxone Treatment

In addition to Methadone, New Era offers outpatient Suboxone treatment for individuals battling OUD. Suboxone, a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, is an effective MAT option that helps reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings while blocking the effects of opioids. Patients receive their Suboxone prescription under medical supervision and participate in personalized counseling and therapy sessions to support their recovery journey.

Effective Vivitrol Treatment for Alcoholism

New Era also provides Vivitrol treatment for individuals struggling with alcoholism. Vivitrol, an injectable form of naltrexone, helps reduce cravings and prevent relapse by blocking the euphoric effects of alcohol. Patients receive monthly Vivitrol injections as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes counseling and support services, ensuring a well-rounded approach to recovery.

Accessible Locations in Bridgeport and New Haven

New Era Rehabilitation Center is committed to providing accessible, high-quality addiction treatment to those in need of help. With facilities in both Bridgeport and New Haven, individuals seeking help can easily access outpatient MAT programs. The dedicated staff, consisting of licensed mental health and substance abuse professionals, work closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs.

Insurance and Payment Options

New Era accepts various insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, and offers private payment options to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder access to treatment. Patients are encouraged to contact New Era to verify their benefits and explore available options.

About New Era Rehabilitation Center

Founded in 2002 by Board Certified physicians, New Era Rehabilitation Center Inc. is a comprehensive behavioral health and mental health facility specializing in opioid treatment, methadone maintenance, and counseling services. New Era is dedicated to helping individuals reclaim their lives from addiction through compassionate, effective, and personalized care.

For more information about New Era Rehabilitation Center and its outpatient MAT programs, please visit www.newerarehabilitation.com

New Era Rehabilitation Center

Contact Person: Dr. Christina Kolade

Phone: 203-344-0025

Address: 311 East Street

City: New Haven

State: Connecticut

Postal Code: 06511

Country: US

Website: https://www.newerarehabilitation.com/

