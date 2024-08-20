Pipefy Receives 2024 Future of Work Product of the Year Award

– Pipefy AI Workflow Automation Solution Recognized for Industry Innovation –



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Pipefy AI as a recipient of a 2024 Future of Work Product of the Year Award, for the second year in a row. Pipefy’s recently-announced Pipefy AI makes it easy for citizen developers and business users to build, automate, and optimize workflows, while giving IT total control and visibility.

Pipefy AI includes three primary AI-driven features. AI Automation helps teams conserve resources, avoid errors, and reduce lead times by automating manual and repetitive tasks. AI Automation capabilities include extracting data and reading images, enabling automation of complex workflows. Pipefy’s AI Agents help teams excel at service delivery by providing 24/7 availability, answering common questions, providing fast access to policies and documents, and helping users submit and track their requests. AI Copilot allows teams to build and optimize workflows and analyze data by telling the AI what is needed.



“This recognition by the Future of Work Product Award further validates the excellence of our Pipefy AI solution, helping organizations to be more productive with an easy way to automate business workflows,” said Alessio Alionco, CEO and Founder. “At the same time, Pipefy AI implements in half the time and is more affordable than our competitors, making it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes for workflow automation.”

“I am honored to recognize Pipefy with a 2024 Future of Work Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Pipefy AI has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of Future of Work offerings.”

The winners of the 2024 Future of Work Product of the Year are featured on TMCnet.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. For more information on Pipefy, visit www.pipefy.com .

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets. TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing and sales success. Visit www.tmcnet.com or stay connected with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X by following @tmcnet.

