20 August 2024

On meeting with the Ambassador of the USA in Turkmenistan

On the 20th of August 2024, a meeting was held in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmet Gurbanov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA in Turkmenistan Elizabeth Rood.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current condition and prospects for the development of Turkmen-American relations. In the framework of the interested exchange of views on the most important aspects and key areas of the bilateral partnership, the interlocutors reiterated their mutual strive for deepening ties in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The diplomats highly appraised the format of Turkmen-American political consultations for considering issues of mutual interest and coordinating joint actions to develop bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts in order to further strengthen cooperation and achieve mutual goals.