Culture Days Launch is One Month Away

The annual nationwide celebration kicks off its 15th year on September 20, 2024

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost time to create, share, and celebrate! Culture Days 2024 launches in just one month. The three-week choose-your-own-adventure of arts, heritage, and culture will take place from September 20 through October 13, 2024, offering thousands of free, hands-on events, workshops, and activities in communities across Canada. Created to increase opportunities for creators and widen access and support for local arts and culture for all, Culture Days inspired a record-breaking 4.4 million people to get out and be creative last year alone.



A Cross-Country Expression of Creativity

Culture Days proudly celebrates 15 years as champions, advocates, and connectors within Canada’s arts and culture sector. With more than 1,600 in-person and online events already registered, participants will access a nationwide network of free events, workshops, activities, concerts, and more, spanning every interest, style and expression of arts, culture and heritage. Event organizers, who include municipalities, art and culture institutions, individual artists, cultural organizations, community groups, and collectives, contribute to the growing Events Listing daily with exciting and unique experiences.

During Culture Days, find free experiences in cities and small towns alike. From major marquee events like the Toronto Biennial of Art 2024 and Nuit Blanche Winnipeg to open houses, owîceskoyakinikewak at the Art Gallery of Regina, studio tours, regional festivals like Fusion Festiva l at the Creative Pictou Hub, Nova Scotia, and more, there’s something for everyone.

“We are excited to welcome people across the country again as they discover and explore arts, culture, and heritage events available in their local and surrounding communities. Culture Days serves as a vital connector, uniting millions of people each year, and our goal is to present a collective celebration that inspires support, participation and protection of the arts and culture sector and those who create and contribute to its vibrancy.” Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days National

Culture Days 2024 takes place from September 20 to October 13, 2024.

Culture Days 2023 Highlights

About Culture Days

Culture Days is Canada's national celebration of arts, culture, and creativity. Over the past 15 years, over 50,000 events have been held, with 25 million attendees. Since 2010, over 5,000 communities have hosted free activities and performances presented by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities.

As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts and cultural sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Culture Days is made possible in part by the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts. It is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).