Rising Entrepreneur Jackson White Launches Treasure Tracker, a Groundbreaking App Preserving Family Legacies

Treasure Tracker emerges as an innovative app that helps families preserve and share the stories behind their most cherished possessions, connecting generations.

Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-four-year-old entrepreneur Jackson White has introduced Treasure Tracker. Released in early 2024, it promises to change how families share their most cherished heirlooms and the memories that accompany them. The innovative platform is bound to connect generations by bringing treasures to life and ensuring that the stories behind individuals’ most valued possessions are never forgotten.

The motivation behind the app’s creation stems from its founder’s experience. In December 2023, Jackson witnessed the Marshall Fire ravage the Boulder area in Colorado. It claimed two lives and destroyed over a thousand homes, making it one of the most destructive fires in the state’s history. Living in Boulder at the time, Jackson recalls, “I was working at a liquor store, and a customer shared how devastated he was to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a hotel room because their home had been reduced to ashes.”

The catastrophic impact of the fire on the residents was palpable months after the unfortunate event. Many were overwhelmed with filing insurance claims as they struggled to recall the details of the possessions they had lost. This challenge sparked Jackson’s initial idea for Treasure Tracker. He aimed to create an app that could serve as a home inventory solution, providing users with an organized, digital record of their belongings to ease the burden in case of future disasters.

Jackson’s vision for Treasure Tracker later developed from a purely practical tool into something more meaningful after an unforeseen instance—the passing of his beloved grandfather, a brilliant computer science professor, world traveler, and loving husband of over 50 years. “My family was sorting through my grandpa’s belongings—old books on computer science, racquetball gear, and other memorabilia. We realized many of these items held stories we would never fully know. I was so regretful for not being able to ask him about the history of these things while he was still alive,” he shares.



Treasure Tracker’s focus then shifted to emphasizing the emotional value of heirlooms. The app encourages users to record the stories behind their precious items to preserve memories, hence the tagline, “Connecting generations by bringing treasures to life.”

The platform allows users to document and share the memories, emotions, and experiences associated with their belongings through individualized voice recordings and written messages. Through these stories, family members are connected by rediscovering the sentimental value of their possessions. Treasure Tracker’s input capabilities also enable adding detailed information about each item, such as valuations or receipts. It streamlines insurance claims by keeping all necessary documentation at users’ fingertips. Treasure Tracker further stands out with its estate planning section. This innovative feature helps ensure that items are passed down according to owners’ wishes and ties together the mission of connecting families.

Treasure Tracker’s team is dedicated to the ongoing evolution of the app. They assess feedback from beta testers and collaborate with a network of industry professionals to continue meeting users’ needs. They will soon introduce a notification and gamification feature, encouraging users to set personal goals for tracking items.

Another upcoming feature is access management. It will help with sharing inventories among family members. “My grandfather inspired the access management feature. I remember receiving a voicemail from him in 2014 while volunteering in high school. It just said, ‘I’m proud of you. I love you.’ I saved that message on all of my phones and computers. It’s still the oldest file I have. It’s a living memory of him that I will cherish forever,” Jackson fondly shares.



Jackson and his team of experts are also exploring AI integration to improve the user experience. An exciting prospect is the incorporation of optical AI. It would allow users to scan a room and automatically identify and catalog items, enabling them to focus more on the stories behind their treasures and less on the tedious task of data entry.

Treasure Tracker is available to download with a free trial period, allowing everyone to experience its full suite of features before committing to a subscription. They can explore the app’s capabilities, create their digital catalogs, and begin preserving their family’s history.

Media Contact

Name: Jackson White

Email: jackson.white@mytreasuretracker.com







