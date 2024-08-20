For the Second Consecutive Year, TYSON GROUP Makes the Inc. 5000 with a Whopping Three-Year Revenue Growth of 236 Percent

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed last week that Tyson Group ranks No. 2210 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team's dedication to delivering results for our clients. This achievement reinforces our commitment to empowering sales leaders while driving growth and revenue in a competitive market. We are proud to be part of this distinguished list and excited to continue helping organizations achieve their full potential," said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

About Tyson Group Tyson Group provides expert sales consulting and training tailored to organizations' unique needs, optimizing their sales performance to achieve exceptional results. Their data-driven approach empowers sales leaders, managers, and teams to achieve their revenue targets and drive growth.

