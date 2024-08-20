Christy Sports Launches New End of Summer Campaign By Evolving Their Legacy Powder Daze Event

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, announces a new end of summer sale event that will take place online and at most store locations across Colorado, Utah, Montana and Washington. It will feature major discounts on in-season summer products and previous year winter goods.



This exciting evolution to the annual Christy Sports Powder Daze event expands its reach and accessibility, bringing incredible deals to a broad audience. Historically known for providing major discounts on last season’s winter gear at five retail locations, the evolution of Powder Daze will make way for an End of Summer Event at 35 store locations in both metro and resort-based communities from August 23 – September 8, 2024. The event will now give consumers an opportunity for major discounts up to 50% off a wide range of summer products including patio furniture, mountain lifestyle apparel and accessories, bikes and bike accessories, and watersports as well as previous year winter gear, apparel and accessories.

Consumers nationwide can shop the Powder Daze pricing they’ve come to love right now through the end of summer at christysports.com, and save up to 60% off previous season winter gear. The in-store offerings during the End of Summer Event will be tailored to each region:

Colorado Front Range Stores: Patio Furniture (Littleton Store: Select Winter Carryover) Mountain Stores: Patio Furniture, Mtn Lifestyle Apparel, Bike, Winter Carryover

Utah SLC & Kimball Junction: Patio Furniture Deer Valley and Snowbird: Mtn Lifestyle Apparel, Bike, Winter Carryover

Washington Bellevue & Tacoma: Mtn Lifestyle Apparel, Watersports, Winter Carryover

Montana Big Sky Meadows: Mtn Lifestyle Apparel, Bike, Winter Carryover

Online: Mtn Lifestyle Apparel, Bike Accessories, Watersports and Winter Carryover



Consumer feedback and shifting shopping behavior is driving this evolution as Christy Sports continues to focus on putting the needs of their customers first and optimizing operations.

“The outdoor industry is forever evolving, making it increasingly important to meet consumers where they are,” said Pete LaBore, CEO of Christy Sports. “For decades, consumers in ski areas were trained to expect huge sale events discounting last season’s gear around Labor Day Weekend concentrated in just a few stores. That has changed dramatically over the last several years as consumers shift to a more on-demand experience, shopping the best prices on items to help them enjoy the outdoors right away. Creating a series of events online and in-store allows us to meet in-season demand and sell through current merchandise instead of holding on to inventory for next year.”

Christy Sports is, and has always been, committed to helping people enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the mountain lifestyle by providing the highest quality gear and services at an exceptional value. Join Christy Sports for the new End of Summer Event to experience the best deals and the latest products to enjoy the outdoors. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and get ready to elevate your outdoor experiences by visiting christysports.com .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

