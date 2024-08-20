NOBLIS MSD SELECTED FOR $982M UNMANNED SURFACE VEHICLE (USV) CONTRACT FOR U.S. NAVY

Contract will support the development and maintenance of current and future USV systems and subsystems.

Reston, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis MSD, a Noblis subsidiary and leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense, today announced that it has been onboarded as a member of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) 2024 USV Family of Systems multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at a total of $982 million over a five-year period.

This IDIQ supports the design, development, fabrication and maintenance of current and future USVs for the U.S. Navy, focusing on mission support systems; autonomy and vehicle control systems; ashore and host platform elements; and logistics and sustainment.

“This contract taps directly into recent innovations from our Noblis Sponsored Research program, which develops new technologies, methods and solutions to advance our customers’ mission needs,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “Our team offers the cross-functional capacity to deliver breakthrough solutions based on that research.”

“We are honored to be selected for this critical program,” said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. “Our expertise and capabilities are aligned to advance the U.S. Navy mission to operationalize the next generation of unmanned maritime technology.”

About Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a Noblis company, is a leading provider of science, technology and engineering services to the Department of Defense. As a recognized leader in network design, operational readiness, system integration and modernization and lifecycle sustainment, we provide engineering, enterprise transformation and program management support to design solutions that support the warfighter.

About Noblis

Noblis is a nonprofit science and technology organization delivering innovative solutions to the federal government that enrich lives and make our nation safer. As a nonprofit organization, we work objectively for the public good and invest in breakthrough solutions to deliver lasting impact on our customers’ missions with a strategic focus in the areas of health, space, national security and critical infrastructure. Our domain experts advance technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, applied and environmental sciences, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and systems engineering.

