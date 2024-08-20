IZEA Report Finds 46% of Social Media Users Ages 18-60 Have Changed Their Political Opinions Due to Influencer Content

82% of Influencers Plan to Share Political Views Online During U.S. Election

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released its research report, “ Influencers & The 2024 Election ,” today. The report is based on United States consumer sentiment and examines how social media influences political engagement and sentiment and the role of influencers in shaping political opinions.



The survey found that 52% of social media users believe that influencers have a responsibility to use their platforms for political advocacy, and 87% of influencers plan to use their social media channels to encourage voter registration and participation.

“Our latest research underscores the significant role influencers play in shaping followers’ opinions and political discourse,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “With 92% of influencers believing their political views can influence their followers, and 46% of social media users ages 18-60 having already changed their minds about political issues because of influencer content, it’s clear that influencers are a powerful force in the political landscape. With the trust that audiences place on influencer recommendations, it becomes imperative to share political information responsibly and accurately, given the potential impact influencers can have on voter engagement and understanding of political issues.”

Key Insights for Influencers and Their Impact on Their Followers

42% of respondents have a positive view about social media influencers sharing their political opinions online.

52% of social media users believe that influencers have a responsibility to use their platforms for political advocacy.

52% of respondents believe that political content from influencers contributes to their understanding of political issues.

Influencers are 3.3 times more likely to think their political content will be received very positively, compared with general social media users.

Key Insights for Social Media Users and Their Response to Influencer Opinions

64% of social media users are more likely to follow an influencer who has similar political views as their own.

56% of social media users have unfollowed an influencer based on their political views.

46% of social media users think they could be influenced by influencers who share their political opinions online.

46% of social media users ages 18-60 say they have changed their political opinion based on an influencer’s content.

Insights on Influencers and Political Content

82% of influencers plan to share their political views online during the 2024 election.

87% of influencers plan to use their social media platforms to encourage voter registration and participation.

92% of influencers believe sharing their political opinions could influence their followers’ views on political topics.

79% of influencers participate in political events or rallies, or plan to do so in the future.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

70% of social media users say sharing their political views online could impact their personal relationships.

88% of respondents are concerned about the potential for misinformation to spread via social media during the election.

90% of social media users believe it’s important for influencers to verify the accuracy of the political information they share.

Social media is the top choice for staying informed about political developments for those under the age of 61.

Results from the study are based on the responses from over 2,000 social media users in the U.S. aged 18 or older. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

